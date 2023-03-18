Good Burger 2 Confirmed: Kenan and Kel Returning for Paramount+ Movie

Paramount+ is welcoming hungry fans back to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, after more than two decades.

Nickelodeon Studios has officially greenlit Good Burger 2, a sequel to the 1997 film which starred Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as a pair of semi-competent fast food employees. The announcement was made on Friday during Thompson and Mitchell’s appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

In this long-awaited sequel, Dexter Reed (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) will “reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees,” per the official description. More specifically, “Dexter is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails, so Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”

Production on Good Burger 2 begins in May. The movie is expected to debut on Paramount+ later this year.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson says. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Adds Mitchell, “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

The Good Burger franchise was born of Nickelodeon’s All That, where it began as a recurring sketch in 1994. Thompson and Mitchell have reprised their roles a handful of times in recent years, including a 2015 sketch on The Tonight Show and a 2022 sketch on Saturday Night Live.

Are you excited for Good Burger 2? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Paramount+ movie below.

