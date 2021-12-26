The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly Of Clint Eastwood’s Car Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Okay, there's not bad or ugly about it, we admit, and it will make your day!

Clint Eastwood is creeping up on 91 years old, and has decades worth of work in the entertainment industry. Thanks to his work as an actor and film director, composer, and producer, this icon has amassed quite a bit of wealth, and some of those dollars have gone towards mighty impressive cars in his collection. Here are some of the highlights of cars owned by Client Eastwood over the years.

GMC Typhoon

I want to start with this one, because I think it's the most surprising. The muscle SUV from 1990s is a cool ride, but it doesn't have a very 'Hollywood' feel to it, and that's not a bad thing. Respect to Clint Eastwood for once telling Jimmy Fallon about the SUV brother the Syclone, another 1990s highlight.

Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer

Clint Eastwood's 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer was originally sold in Italy, before being imported in the USA, and bought by Eastwood in 1977. After he bought it, Eastwood had a custom roof installed, and sold it in 1985. The car eventually ended up in Japan, and then made its way back into the United States in 2011.

Gran Torino Sport

Directing and staring in a movie with the same name, Clint Eastwood bought the movie's Gran Torino for his collection after the filmed wrapped. The production company had originally been bought for the movie by the production company off eBay.

Lincoln K-Series Convertible

After playing a man who ended up dying of TB at the end of Honkytonk Man, Clint Eastwood bought the movie's 1937 Lincoln Model-K convertible. Powering the American classic is a V12 6.8-liter beast of an engine.

Austin Healey 100M

The Austin Healey was the usual choice of people with fat wallets in the 1950s and 1960s, so it's a bit of an oddball that Clint Eastwood has owned. This model earned its name by being able to hit 100 mph - a big deal back when it was made. These cars have proven to be highly-soughtafter collector cars in the last few years.

Pontiac Trans Am

Eastwood was pals with Burt Reynolds, so him owning a 1977 Trans Am that mirrored the famous Trans Am from Smokey and the Bandit is no surprise, plus, it's one of the coolest cars ever. In an interview, Reynolds revealed that he and Reynolds were fired from Universal Studios on the same day.

According to Reynolds, “This is a true story, we were both fired on the same day at Universal Studios, and they told Clint, you know, your Adam’s apple sticks out too far and you won’t get that tooth fixed, that chipped tooth, and you talk too slow. And I said ‘Why are you firing me?’ and they said ‘You can’t act,’” he says.

