Good, bad and ugly from Bears' 23-20 loss vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears (4-8) lost to the Detroit Lions (11-1), 23-20, on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears are now 20-16-2 on Thanksgiving all-time. The loss marked the Bears' sixth loss in a row dating back to the Hail Mary vs. the Washington Commanders.

Matt Eberflus mismanaged yet another game. But this time, it was in front of all of America. Every household saw this happen. It was the only game on at the time on a national holiday. Eberflus couldn’t hide his coaching mishaps, and the stage was simply too big for him to perform.

Now, Ebeflus is gone, and it’s a new era in Chicago. But before we dive too deep into that, let’s break down the good, bad and ugly takeaways from the Bears loss to the Lions.

The Good

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter.

Keenan Allen: There have been a couple times this season that Allen looked like a bad signing. He looked a little washed. But over the last few weeks — with a lot of credit to Thomas Brown — Allen has been on fire. He’s caught five touchdowns this season including two against the Lions. Allen’s routes were slick and he looked like prime Keenan Allen. He’s such a big target for Williams on third downs, and is a perfect crutch for a rookie QB.

Caleb is the guy: Somehow people are still doubting Caleb Williams. He’s led so many should-be game-winning drives this season that were ruined by coaching. Williams had another great game and finished with 256 passing yards and three touchdowns. He’s getting better every game and has already faced as much adversity that a rookie QB can.

The Bad

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is sacked Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) in the fourth quarter on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

Offensive line: As we all know, the Bears offensive line has been extremely inconsistent this season. They allowed five sacks and 33 pressures on Williams against the Lions. The completely missed block by Larry Borom just encapsulates how the Bears’ pass protection has performed this season. Ryan Poles needs to break his trend of going cheap on the offensive line this offseason and invest heavily through free agency and the draft to protect his franchise QB.

Run defense: I know that Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are very good running backs. They complement each other perfectly as “Sonic and Knuckles.” But the Bears’ run defense has struggled all season. I think Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards have had great seasons, but they both need to step up and keep runners from reaching the secondary.

Pass rush: The Bears haven’t succeeded in rushing the QB recently. Missing Andrew Billings doesn’t help, but they still have a plethora of talent on the defensive line. Jared Goff was sacked once and pressured just nine times. I’m very curious if the pressure will look different now that Eric Washington will be the primary signal-caller on defense with Eberflus out the door.

The Ugly

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (18) on the sidelines during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

The mess that Eberflus leaves behind: It’s a great thing for the entire Bears team that Eberflus is out of Chicago. I’m sure that he lost the locker room long ago, but I also worry that — even with him out — the tensions are still high. Williams is now put in the same spot as Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields, but I believe Williams is a different, better QB than Trubisky and Fields. I also trust that Brown will save this locker room as interim head coach and offer some sense of familiarity. There’s still five games left to save the Bears’ mojo.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Good, bad and ugly from Bears' 23-20 loss vs. Lions