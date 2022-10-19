Good American Brings Open Casting to London

Navi Ahluwalia
·1 min read

Good American, the fashion label co-founded by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian in 2016, just announced its 5th open casting, and this time it's coming to London.

Marking the brand's sixth anniversary, the casting gives fans of the brand the opportunity to join the coveted 'Good Squad," aka the group of Good American brand ambassadors, who strive to make the industry a more inclusive place. Winners of this year's open casting will be featured in the brand's SS23 campaign, alongside receiving mentoring sessions and movement classes through Natural Models, with the opportunity to be signed by the agency, too.

For the first time, the brand's open casting will be held in a hybrid format, hosted in partnership with Zoom. The digital element allows women all over the world to audition digitally from any location, furthering Good American's commitment to making casting accessible.

Applications to attend the open casting can be submitted through the brand's sign-up page until October 27, with callbacks held on November 30 and December 1.

