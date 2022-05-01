The Gonzo Brothel Owner Who Stole $550 Million from the U.S. Government

Nick Schager
·5 min read
Apple+
Apple+

Eric C. Conn is a flamboyant figure out of a crime movie, and that’s exactly how he wanted to be seen, imagining himself as Eastern Kentucky’s very own version of James Bond. Even his name seems almost too good to be true, given that Conn eventually earned himself national notoriety for perpetrating the largest fraud in the history of the Social Security administration, to the tune of over $550 million. A man who stole a fortune of taxpayer funds for himself and his clients, harassed federal witnesses and destroyed evidence, got married 16 (or was it 17?) times to a variety of international women, owned a Halloween-themed Thailand brothel, and finally went on the lam from the law, Conn feels like a cartoonishly brash and greedy fictional creation, and his exploits proved to be a textbook example of how corruption destroys everyone involved.

Apple TV+’s The Big Conn (May 5) revisits Conn’s wild ride, although as with so many modern docuseries, it does so with a thoroughness that sometimes turns to bloat. Directors James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte’s four-part investigation leaves no stone unturned—and just about no principal figure ignored—in looking into Conn’s scheme, and the way in which it wreaked unexpected havoc for those intended to benefit from it. Yet for a tale that has as many wacko elements as this one, it often gets bogged down in mundane minutia rather than focusing on the outrageousness that made Conn so fascinating. Furthermore, it waits until its final installment to try to comprehend why its subject did what he did, only to come up with the usual mix of domineering parents and bald-faced avarice. Whereas it could have used the delirious verve of Billy Corben’s Cocaine Cowboys, it instead plays things a bit too straight.

Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ Concludes in Fitting—Yet Shocking—Fashion

Nonetheless, there’s still considerable craziness to be found in The Big Conn, if only because the particulars of its story are so absurd. At the height of his success, Conn was arguably the biggest name in Appalachia, courtesy of innumerable billboards and memorable TV commercials in which he danced with the Obama Girl (aka Amber Lee Ettinger), depicted physicians and Social Security Administration (SSA) officials as “monkeys” and—in his trademark move—threw his coat over his shoulder with the flair of a hillbilly 007. He wore a suit and had a law degree, but he was a byproduct of this backwoods coal-country region, and people eagerly took to his outsized personality and style. Also helping his popularity? He promised that he’d get clients decisions on their disability applications in thirty days— a blistering turnaround (the average time, nationwide, was 18 months) that almost always ended with a positive outcome.

Conn was your guy if you wanted disability checks. The problem, he found, was that he was too good at netting people what they sought, and things got messy for him when The Wall Street Journal reporter Damian Paletta began combing through SSA records and discovered a strange discrepancy: while most judges approve 50-60% of the disability-benefit claims that cross their desks, West Virginia judge David B. Daugherty signed off on 99.71% of his cases. There was obviously something up with Daugherty, who denied that he was doing anything wrong. After some more sleuthing, the answer became abundantly clear: along with crooked Dr. Alfred Bradley Adkins, who rubber-stamped the bogus medical documents, Daugherty and Conn were partnering on a plan to get as many disability clients as possible approved, because each one netted Conn a $6,000 kickback that they could all then divide accordingly.

It was a simple conspiracy that made Conn a mint, and he used it to live an insane lifestyle of monthly jet-setting travel, which facilitated his womanizing ways (hence all the quickie marriages) and led to the purchase of his prostitution-providing Thailand nightclub “Vampire Go-Go.” Once The Wall Street Journal went to print, it also made him the target of the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General and the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, who with the help of whistleblowers Sarah Carver and Jennifer Griffith—both of whom worked in the Huntington Social Security office—mounted intertwined cases against Conn and Daugherty. Getting enough verifiable evidence to put the fraudsters away, however, was an arduous task, as The Big Conn exhaustively details, tracing every step of these outfits’ efforts to bring the duo to justice.

There’s a lot packed into Hernandez and Lazarte’s series, including Conn’s relationship to his domineering mother Pat, his efforts (along with Daugherty and that judge’s boss, Judge Charles Andrus) to have Carver followed in an attempt to get her fired, a suicide attempt on the part of one of the accused, and a flight from justice. There’s also condemnation levelled at the SSA itself, which failed to pick up on Conn’s ruse and then—once it was revealed—responded by cutting off all of his clients’ disability payments, even if they were legitimate (as many testify they were, in extended on-camera interviews). The Big Conn bites off plenty, and occasionally more than it should chew, distending its scope to the point that it loses sight of Conn, whose over-the-top brazenness is the most interesting aspect of this saga.

Formally speaking, The Big Conn benefits from new audio interviews with Conn (from his current behind-bars residence) and passages from his unpublished manuscript (read by Boyd Holbrook) that underscore his self-serving narcissism. On the negative side, though, its pop culture references are flat, and its dramatic recreations of Conn’s misadventures provide neither much insight nor a requisite jolt that might prevent momentum from flagging. In the end, Conn was a cocky crook who relished gaming the system, and his wrongdoing was important because it revealed deep flaws in the construction and administration of Social Security. Hernandez and Lazarte’s docuseries understands that, and yet never finds a way to grippingly balance its twin aims of reveling in Conn’s conduct, and damning the larger status quo for its shortcomings. As with so many likeminded efforts, one suspects that, episode count-wise, less might have been more.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Canada captain Christine Sinclair on the mark as Portland wins NWSL season opener

    PORTLAND, Ore. — Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their NWSL season opener Saturday. Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith also scored at Providence Park as Portland improved to 9-0-0 in home openers. Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading scorer with 189 international goals, made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, hammering home a left-footed shot from close range. The 38-year-old from Burnaby,

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Are the Raptors wearing down Joel Embiid?

    The Toronto Raptors have changed the momentum of their series vs. 76ers and are only getting healthier. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is seemingly in a lot of pain with his thumb injury and showed off some poor body language in their Game 5 loss to Toronto.

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Quinn Hughes sets scoring record as Vancouver Canucks dump Seattle Kraken 5-2

    VANCOUVER — The Canucks persevered for a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday but the victory wasn't enough to keep Vancouver's faint playoff hopes alive. Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists and set a franchise record for points by a Canucks' defenceman. Oliver Ekman-Larsson added one of each, Sheldon Dries, J.T. Miller and Luke Schenn all scored and Conor Garland contributed three assists. Jordan Eberle and Connor Geekie replied for the Kraken (26-47-6) in a penalty-filled second peri