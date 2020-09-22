Gonzalo Higuain trains with Inter Miami for first time, not expected to play Wednesday

Gonzalo Higuain was cleared for full training and practiced with his Inter Miami teammates Tuesday, but is not expected to be available for Wednesday night’s home game against the New York Red Bulls.

Higuain, the Argentine forward who joined Miami from Juventus, cannot play until he receives his visa and his international transfer certificate. Coach Diego Alonso said it is unknown whether Higuain will be eligible to play for Sunday’s road game at Philadelphia or whether it will take a bit longer.

“It was really nice to be able to have Gonzalo train with us because up until now, it was almost like he was a zoo animal because we would be inside and watch through the window while he trained by himself and we could see just how special of a player he is,” said Inter Miami captain and goalkeeper Luis Robles. “He’s even more special when you train with him. I still haven’t faced his shot yet, but I’m looking forward to that.”

Robles, who will be playing against his former Red Bulls teammates Wednesday, said the roster finally feels complete with the additions of Higuain and French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi.

“Everybody can see adding those two players makes us a better group,” Robles said. “It allows us to grow in confidence. We knew at the beginning of the season that come summertime there would be some additions, and we’re getting there. Adding Gonzalo and Blaise solidifies the group…we are getting closer to the iconic club [David Beckham] hopes it to become.”

The two Juventus teammates arrive in time to help Inter Miami aim for a playoff run.

After a rough start to its inaugural season, Inter Miami has lost just one of its past five games heading into Wednesday’s game. The team is coming off a 2-1 road victory at Atlanta United and is unbeaten at home. Inter Miami FC Stadium will finally have some fans in the seats on Wednesday, as players’ families and staff were invited to attend — the first audience since the stadium was closed off in March due to COVID-19.

With 11 games remaining in the regular season, Miami sits one point from a playoff spot. The top 10 teams in the Eastern Conference advance to the playoffs.

MLS on Tuesday announced the final nine games of the regular season. Miami will play at New York City FC on Oct. 3, at home against the New York Red Bulls on Oct. 7, at Houston on Oct. 10, at Atlanta on Oct. 14, at home against Montreal on Oct. 17, at Orlando City on Oct. 24, at home against Dallas on Oct. 28, at home against Toronto on Nov. 1 and will close the regular season on the road at Cincinnati on MLS Decision Day Nov. 8.

On that day, all 26 teams will be in action and game results could have major implications on the MLS Golden Boot, Supporters’ Shield, and seedings for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs. On Decision Day, the 14 Eastern Conference teams will kick off in seven simultaneous games at 3:30 p.m. before the 12 Western Conference teams kick off in six simultaneous games at 6:30 p.m.

All teams will face intraconference rivals during the final two weeks of the regular season. Inter Miami will play Toronto FC on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. as part of a TSN doubleheader. Portland Timbers plays Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 10 p.m.

Univision network and UniMás will host five MLS broadcasts, including a Florida showdown between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City on Oct. 24 (3:30 p.m., Univision).