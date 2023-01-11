Will Gonzalez, NBCUniversal EVP & Chief Data Officer, to Oversee Newly Created Television & Streaming Team

Peacock exec Will Gonzalez, who was upped to EVP and Chief Data Officer in 2021, will oversee the company’s newly created Television & Streaming organization, NBC Chairman Mark Lazarus announced on Wednesday.

Lazarus wrote in an office memo, “We are merging our research and decision sciences teams including applied analytics, data engineering, and data science into one portfolio-wide Television & Streaming organization, which will be run by Will Gonzalez as our EVP & Chief Data Officer.”

He added that this integrated team will “allow us to better understand our audiences across platforms, more easily leverage resources that exist within the portfolio, and ultimately support the highest level of decision-making across all parts of our business.”



The research teams that currently report to Entertainment Networks, NBC Sports, and Telemundo will now be part of this new centralized organization, he explained, adding, “they will remain embedded with and equally accountable to those businesses.

Also Read:

Peacock Taps Netflix’s Shannon Buck as EVP of Publicity

“Will will continue to oversee his current Decision Sciences and Consumer Insights teams within DTC,” wrote Lazarus.

“In the five years he has been at NBCUniversal, Will has done a tremendous job leading a transformation to a more data-informed culture, building tools and capabilities that allow for democratized use of information to empower decision-making. Will created the decision sciences function within our Direct-to-Consumer business, enabling us to have a best-in-class understanding of the consumer that is powering Peacock as the fastest-growing U.S. streaming service,” said Lazarus.



“The evolution of this team under Will’s leadership is a great step forward in uniting our portfolio, and I look forward to the incredible opportunities for collaboration and the collective,” he concluded.

Gonzalez was part of the team that launched Peacock in 2020.

Also Read:

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim Out, Replaced by Trio Including New York Times’ Rebecca Blumenstein