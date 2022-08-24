Gonzalez, Giménez homer off Clevinger, Guardians top Padres

  • Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez points to the sky as he nears the plate after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    1/7

    Guardians Padres Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez points to the sky as he nears the plate after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his solo home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    2/7

    Guardians Padres Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his solo home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Brandon Drury (17) argues with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater (85) after striking out against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. Drury was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    3/7

    Guardians Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Brandon Drury (17) argues with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater (85) after striking out against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. Drury was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater, right, argues with Brandon Drury, center, as manager Bob Melvin (3) tries to restrain Drury in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. Drury was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    4/7

    Guardians Padres Baseball

    Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater, right, argues with Brandon Drury, center, as manager Bob Melvin (3) tries to restrain Drury in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. Drury was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Austin Nola, right, is congratulated by Manny Machado after scoring on a single hit by Jake Cronenworth against the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    5/7

    Guardians Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Austin Nola, right, is congratulated by Manny Machado after scoring on a single hit by Jake Cronenworth against the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Austin Nola, right, heads home to score on a single hit by Jake Cronenworth against the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    6/7

    Guardians Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Austin Nola, right, heads home to score on a single hit by Jake Cronenworth against the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale, center, is relieved by manager Terry Francona, left, in the fifth inning a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    7/7

    Guardians Padres Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale, center, is relieved by manager Terry Francona, left, in the fifth inning a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez points to the sky as he nears the plate after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his solo home run against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Brandon Drury (17) argues with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater (85) after striking out against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. Drury was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater, right, argues with Brandon Drury, center, as manager Bob Melvin (3) tries to restrain Drury in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. Drury was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Austin Nola, right, is congratulated by Manny Machado after scoring on a single hit by Jake Cronenworth against the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Austin Nola, right, heads home to score on a single hit by Jake Cronenworth against the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale, center, is relieved by manager Terry Francona, left, in the fifth inning a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BERNIE WILSON
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Clevinger
    Mike Clevinger
    American professional baseball pitcher
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Sandlin
    Nick Sandlin
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Emmanuel Clase
    Emmanuel Clase
    Dominican baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nolan Jones
    Nolan Jones
    Baseball player (1998-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Yu Darvish
    Yu Darvish
    Major League Baseball pitcher
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cal Quantrill
    Cal Quantrill
    Baseball player (1995-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Blake Snell
    Blake Snell
    American professional baseball pitcher
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez homered off former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger and the AL Central-leading Guardians beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Gonzalez hit a line shot to left field with two outs in the second, his fourth. Giménez drove a ball deep into the seats down the right field line leading off the fifth, his 15th.

San Diego, which came in leading Milwaukee by 1 1/2 games for the NL's third wild card spot, lost for the sixth time in 10 games.

Clevinger (4-5) was facing the Guardians for the second time since they traded him to San Diego in a nine-player deal during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The right-hander made his season debut against in the opener of a doubleheader at Cleveland on May 4 and got a no-decision in San Diego's 5-4 victory.

The Padres hoped Clevinger would help them make a deep playoff run in 2020. Instead, he injured his elbow during his final regular-season start, missed the first-round series against St. Louis and was forced out of the Division Series opener against the Dodgers in the second inning. He had Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2021.

The homers were the only hits and runs he allowed in six innings against his former team Tuesday night, while striking out four and walking one.

Nick Sandlin (5-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 29th save.

The Padres pulled to 2-1 in the fifth when Austin Nola hit a leadoff double, advanced on Jurickson Profar's groundout and and scored on Jake Cronenworth's single.

Jose Ramirez hit a two-out RBI single in the eighth to give Cleveland a 3-1 lead.

Cleveland starter Aaron Civale was pulled one batter after allowing Cronenworth's RBI single. He gave up one run and four hits, struck out four and walked two.

EJECTION

Plate umpire Stu Scheurwater called Brandon Drury out on on a low pitch in the fourth. Drury turned and said something to the ump and was ejected. It was Drury's first career ejection.

GUARDIANS ROSTER MOVES

The Guardians recalled OF Richie Palacios from Triple-A Columbus and optioned OF Nolan Jones to Columbus. This is Palacios' fourth big league stint this year. He came in hitting .250 with 10 RBIs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RF Juan Soto was a late scratch with left mid-back tightness. ... RHP Yu Darvish, who had been scheduled to start Wednesday, was placed on the paternity list and LHP José Castillo was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Castillo is on the active roster for the first time since 2019.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.77), who was sent to Cleveland in the Clevinger trade, and Padres LHP Blake Snell (5-6, 3.76) are scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada downs Czechs 5-2, will play Finland for world junior hockey gold

    EDMONTON — Canadian goalie Dylan Garand has long been awaiting this golden opportunity. More than 18 months after losing to the U.S. in the finals at the 2021 world junior hockey championship, he once again has a chance to help Canada capture the tournament's top prize. “It’s exciting to be at this moment now. But the hardest work is ahead," Garand said Friday after backstopping his team to a 5-2 semifinal win over Czechia, the country commonly known as the Czech Republic. "We’ve got to do the r

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio