Gonzaga's Tillie fills big shoes in big way

With a 7-foot-1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award winner at center and a 7-foot 2017 NBA Lottery pick coming off the bench, there wasn't much room for Killian Tillie on the Gonzaga front line last year.

But with Przemek Karnowski graduated and Zach Collins now with the Portland Trail Blazers, Tillie, a 6-10 sophomore, has seen his playing time double as he has become one of the key cogs for this season's Bulldogs.

Tillie, who scored 22 points in 25 minutes in Thursday's win over Pepperdine, and the No. 19 Zags (13-3, 3-0 WCC) will complete a Southern California road trip on Saturday at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.

"They left me open," Tillie told The (Spokane, Wash.) Spokesman-Review after the Zags routed the Waves, 89-59. "I didn't hesitate, and they went in."

Tillie and the rest of the Zags frontcourt poured in 67 of Gonzaga's 89 points.

"We kind of established our bigs, and we were able to play inside out," Zags coach Mark Few said, "which we haven't really been able to do much this year, as much as we have in the past."

Tillie, who is averaging 24 minutes on the court this season, surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth time as a sophomore. His freshman-year best was 12 points, although he did hit the game-sealing free throws in the Zags' 77-73 Final Four win over South Carolina.

The Frenchman has a little extra motivation for the two games in Southern California: His parents are visiting from France.

"I had to play good in front of them," he said, with his parents standing nearby. "It was cool to have a good game.

"It's fun to have them here, because I don't see them a lot."

Loyola Marymount (5-9, 0-3) comes into the contest having lost five games in a row, including 65-49 on Thursday night to a Santa Clara team that was coming off a 101-52 pounding in Spokane.