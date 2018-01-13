Gonzaga looks to stay perfect in WCC

Critical for Gonzaga in the last two months of the regular season is the production of Gonzaga senior guard Silas Melson, who is an asset on both sides of the court for the 15th-ranked Bulldogs.

His shooting ability helped Gonzaga (15-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference) against Portland's 2-3 zone on Thursday night in a 103-57 win.

He continues to draw the toughest perimeter assignment defensively. That will again be the case when Gonzaga plays at San Francisco (10-8, 2-3) on Saturday.

Melson is expected to be the primary defender against the Dons' leading scorer, guard Souley Boum, one of the top freshmen in the conference.

Melson made five 3-pointers by the early part of the second half against Portland, enabling the Bulldogs to pull out to a 30-point lead. He finished with seven 3-pointers and received more playing time with Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell Jr. in some foul trouble.

"We were getting shots on our terms," Milas said of Gonzaga's execution against the zone. "Rhythm shots are one of our keys and we did that from the start."

Melson scored a career-high 23 points while making 7 of 12 shots from 3-point range.

"We squirted him down in his interview. He was still on fire," said Perkins, who had 13 points and seven assists. "He can shoot the ball. We see it every day in practice."

Exhibiting Gonzaga's balance, Melson is Gonzaga's sixth-leading scorer averaging 10.4 points a game. He leads the team with 26 steals and has 48 assists with 22 turnovers while averaging 31.3 minutes a game.

Boum, a 6-foot-3, 145-pounder, is averaging 14.1 points a game for the Dons. Despite his wiry frame, he is very aggressive with his play. Much of his production is coming at the free throw line.

Boum, who hails from Oakland, Calif., has made 79 of 89 foul shots, and the San Francisco players with the second-most free-throw attempts are Chase Foster and Nate Renfro, with 32 apiece.