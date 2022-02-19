Gonzaga, Auburn lead NCAA committee's initial men's rankings

Gonzaga, Auburn, Arizona and Kansas hold No. 1 seeds in the initial rankings for the committee that will select the field for next month's 68-team men's NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs were the top overall seed ahead of the Tigers in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee. Those two teams have held the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll for the past five weeks, with the Zags (22-2) currently in their third stint at the top.

Committee chairman Tom Burnett said the margin between the two was ''razor thin'' for the top overall seed. There was also a slim margin between the the Tigers and the Wildcats as the third No. 1 seed, while Burnett said there was ''maybe a little bit more separation'' between Arizona and Kansas as the last of the top regional seeds.

Saturday's nationally televised reveal of the top 16 overall seeds offers a snapshot of where things stand with three weeks remaining until Selection Sunday.

Reigning national champion Baylor was the No. 5 overall seed, followed by Kentucky, Purdue and Duke as the regional 2-seeds.

Villanova was the No. 9 overall seed to headline the regional 3-seeds, followed by Texas Tech, Tennessee and Illinois. Wisconsin was the No. 13 overall seed, followed by UCLA, Providence and Texas as the 4-seeds.

Burnett said Alabama, Houston and Ohio State were the top teams discussed for inclusion in the top 16.

Selection Sunday is March 13. The Final Four will be held in New Orleans, with the semifinals set for April 2 and the championship game two days later.

