González and Goode lead the way as Saracens rout sorry Harlequins

Harlequins were top going into this week. They are not now. The season is long and the champions of 2021 will play far better than they did here before it is over, but the champions of 2023 are in a mood to defend their title if this demolition is anything to go by.

Their opening two defeats have long been put to bed. Those over in France, otherwise engaged, had to rub their eyes when they saw the 60 points Saracens conceded at Exeter on the opening weekend, but the World Cup stars are back now. Normal service has been resumed.

England may have surpassed expectations in France but there was a very familiar ring to the excellence of their Saracens contingent. Harlequins, reinforced with more than a few internationals of their own, could not match the visitors’ precision in attack or defence. So followed one of the more chastening defeats they have suffered here.

Not that the match began well for Saracens. They lost two of their England players before a ball had been kicked: Elliot Daly and Ben Earl, the latter of whom was supposed to be on the bench, were forced to withdraw with injuries during the warm-up. Earl later emerged from the sheds on a pair of crutches, having injured a knee. Daly’s injury was to a hamstring. Then, after only three minutes, Alex Lozowski, no longer in favour but another international all the same, was forced off.

No matter – there were plenty more internationals, current, former and no doubt future, to enliven the away team’s lightning raids. Quins it was who stretched Saracens in the early exchanges, earning Marcus Smith two shots at goal. He hit a post with the first but was on target with the second to open the scoring.

Saracens were not long to respond. They worked their way to the corner and successfully scored from a driven lineout at the second time of asking. Juan Martín González, one of Argentina’s World Cup squad, claimed the try from beneath a swarming mass at the end of the first quarter.

Ten minutes later Saracens went over again in rather more sweeping style. Alex Goode may not be an England international any more but his class remains. Of all Eddie Jones’s provocatively nonsensical selection decisions, the stubborn omission of Goode was the most unfathomable.

His exchange with Owen Farrell after a Quins clearance was typically visionary, and he was away on the counter. Maro Itoje took up the theme with a gallop of his own, and when the ball was swung right Olly Hartley, on for Lozowski, finished bullishly. Saracens reckon the burly centre will be one of their next internationals.

By now Quins were rattled and had further reason to be so when Saracens finished another lineout and drive a few minutes before the break. Jamie George guided the ball home behind an advancing pack.

New half, same routine. Saracens registered a bonus point with their third driven lineout try of the evening. Andy Christie, another handful in the loose, demonstrated his prowess at close quarters too by claiming the fourth.

Quins looked at sea, but there was never any doubt they would not let this lie. On came Danny Care to inject the usual pace. They were duly inspired, mounting their most sustained series of attacks, pounding at the Saracens line. But Saracens, as we know, can defend every bit as well as they can attack.

Quins fumbled in the face of it, as the line kept beckoning. Gradually they were repelled into their own half, before Itoje took a turn terrorising them. He forced a knock-on and when González terrorised Nick David, Hartley seemed to have a second. It turned out Itoje had pulled on a Quins shirt in the buildup, but Saracens were awarded a penalty and scored from it anyway. This time the driven lineout was halted, but Goode’s brilliant hands under pressure sent Tom Parton over for the visitors’ fifth. Goode was instrumental in the sixth 10 minutes from time, too, when the race for his chip was won by Alex Lewington.

Quins did have the last word when the mighty World Cup winner André Esterhuizen crashed over out wide. But that World Cup already feels a certain way in the past. Saracens pull level with Quins in the top four. It is looking crowded up there again. Much to look forward to.