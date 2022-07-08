Gonsolin goes to 11-0, Dodgers get 4 HRs to beat Cubs 5-3

  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    1/10

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, hits a solo home run as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes, left, and home plate umpire Jose Navas watch during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    2/10

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, hits a solo home run as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes, left, and home plate umpire Jose Navas watch during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    3/10

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, second from left, hits a two-run home run as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., left, watches along with catcher Yan Gomes, right, and home plate umpire Jose Navas during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    4/10

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, second from left, hits a two-run home run as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., left, watches along with catcher Yan Gomes, right, and home plate umpire Jose Navas during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, right, heads to first as he hits a solo home run as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    5/10

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, right, heads to first as he hits a solo home run as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    6/10

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Entertainer Saweetie throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    7/10

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Entertainer Saweetie throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Entertainer Saweetie talks with Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    8/10

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Entertainer Saweetie talks with Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Entertainer Saweetie gestures before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    9/10

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Entertainer Saweetie gestures before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    10/10

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, hits a solo home run as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes, left, and home plate umpire Jose Navas watch during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, second from left, hits a two-run home run as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., left, watches along with catcher Yan Gomes, right, and home plate umpire Jose Navas during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, right, heads to first as he hits a solo home run as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Entertainer Saweetie throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Entertainer Saweetie talks with Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Entertainer Saweetie gestures before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BETH HARRIS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Cubs
    Chicago Cubs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tony Gonsolin
    Tony Gonsolin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Craig Kimbrel
    Craig Kimbrel
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Verlander
    Justin Verlander
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched seven strong innings for his 11th win, and Mookie Betts hit a pair of leadoff homers in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the series opener on Thursday night.

Gonsolin is the first Dodgers pitcher to start a season 11-0 since Alex Wood in 2017. He and Houston’s Justin Verlander are tied for most wins in the majors.

The NL West leaders won their fourth in a row.

Gonsolin allowed two runs and four hits, struck out three and didn't walk anyone for his second straight start and third time this season. His 1.62 ERA is the best in baseball.

The right-hander even did a little fielding in the sixth. Ian Happ hit a line drive that ricocheted off Gonsolin's glove and went behind the mound. Gonsolin raced to pick up the ball and fired to first base for the third out.

Betts blasted solo shots leading off the first and the eighth for his 19th and 20th homers. He got hit by a pitch in the fifth and had his left hand examined but stayed in the game.

Hitting in the ninth spot, Gavin Lux extended the Dodgers' lead to 3-0 on a two-run shot with two outs in the second after Trayce Thompson doubled.

Justin Turner went deep in the fourth to make it 4-0.

The Cubs cut their deficit to 4-2 on Christopher Morel's two-run homer with two outs in the fifth.

They didn't have another hit until Ian Happ's two-out single in the ninth off closer Craig Kimbrel. Rookie Seiya Suzuki hit a flare to right that Betts chased mightily, but it dropped for an RBI double that left the Cubs trailing 5-3.

Suzuki took third on Kimbrel's wild pitch and Kimbrel walked Patrick Wisdom to put the potential tying run at first.

Alex Vesia retired pinch-hitter Nelson Velázquez on a called third strike to earn his first save.

Chicago starter Mark Leiter Jr. (2-3) gave up four runs and five hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked none.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain) had an MRI that showed no structural damage and he won't need surgery. There's no timetable for his return. ... LHP Justin Steele isn't with the team while he awaits the birth of his child.

Dodgers: RHP Blake Treinen (right shoulder) will continue throwing off a mound while expanding his full complement of pitches. He remains a couple weeks away from facing live hitters.

GRATEROL HURT

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol left in the eighth with right side soreness. A trainer and manager Dave Roberts visited the mound after the right-hander touched his upper rib cage with his hand. Graterol got the first out of the inning and had a 2-1 count on Morel when he walked off. Phil Bickford came in and struck out Morel before Andrelton Simmons grounded out to end the inning.

THROWING IN STYLE

Rapper Saweetie tossed out a ceremonial first pitch. She took the mound in high heels and her extra long fingernails painted in the team's blue-and-white colors didn't interfere with her throw to Betts, who served as catcher.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.41 ERA) is 0-1 with a 2.16 ERA in his only other start against LA.

Dodgers: LHP Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.09) has 73 strikeouts to 15 walks over 15 games, including 13 starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • LEADING OFF: Verlander, Gonsolin go for 11th; Cole at Fenway

    Justin Verlander (10-3, 2.03 ERA) looks to become the first 11-game winner in the majors when Houston hosts the last-place Kansas City Royals in the afternoon finale of a four-game series. Verlander will be on seven days’ rest since pitching eight innings of two-hit ball in a 2-0 victory at the New York Mets last week. Since getting tagged by the White Sox in a 7-0 loss June 18, he’s permitted just one run and six hits over 15 innings in consecutive wins against the first-place Yankees and Mets.

  • Dodgers vs. Cubs: How to watch, streaming options and start times

    Here's how to watch on TV and stream the four-game series between the Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, starting Thursday.

  • Educational standards ‘at risk’ due to recruitment problems, heads warn

    More than nine in 10 schools are struggling to recruit enough staff, a survey suggests.

  • Moore homers off Gurriel's glove, Mariners beat Toronto 8-3

    Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzalez gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez also homered and drove in three runs for Seattle. Moore hit a deep fly to the warning track in the second inning.

  • Next man up: Injury-depleted Roughriders set to host winless Redblacks

    REGINA — The phrase "next man up" may seem like a cliché, but it's been a reality this season for the injury-riddled Saskatchewan Roughriders. Saskatchewan (3-1) heads into a showdown at home Friday against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-3) with a depleted roster. Centre Dan Clark (broken fibula) and receiver Shaq Evans (fractured ankle) are out for extended periods, while quarterback Cody Fajardo (knee), receiver Duke Williams (hip), offensive lineman Terran Vaughn, kicker Brett Lauther (calf)

  • Logan scores two touchdowns as Stampeders defeat Elks 49-6

    EDMONTON — Peyton Logan scored two touchdowns, including one on a 122-yard missed field goal return, as the Calgary Stampeders humbled the Edmonton Elks 49-6 on a soggy Thursday night. Calgary (4-0) improved to 19-2 coming off a bye week since 2008. Edmonton (1-4) has not won at Commonwealth Stadium since beating the B.C. Lions on Oct. 12, 2019. Calgary opened the scoring with a 29-yard Rene Paredes field goal on its first drive. The Elks responded with a 38-yard field goal from Sergio Castillo.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Canadian women look to get offence firing at CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico

    After being held to six goals in six games this year, the Canadian women's soccer team is looking to kick its offence into higher gear at the CONCACAF W Championship. And there's plenty on the line as Canada, the defending Olympic champion currently ranked sixth in the world, open Tuesday night against No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago in Monterrrey, Mexico. The eight-team tournament, which runs through July 18, serves as the qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean for both the 2023 Wo

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Ottawa Senators acquire high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat from Chicago for picks

    MONTREAL — Pierre Dorion saw a familiar face at dinner. Less than 24 hours later, the Senators general manager added a big piece to his young, skilled roster. Ottawa acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks Thursday, including the No. 7 selection at the 2022 NHL draft. Chicago also gets the 39th pick this year and a third-round selection in 2024. Dorion and Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson were at the same restaurant Wednesday night in Montreal. The pair had di

  • Marc-Andre Fleury returning to Wild on 2-year deal

    Veteran netminder Marc-Andre Fleury is officially off the market after inking a multi-year extension to stay in Minnesota.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • National karate championship in St. John's a 'fantastic success' for associations, athletes alike

    For the first time in 16 years, Newfoundland and Labrador hosted the national championships in karate over the long weekend. The event brought between 500 and 600 athletes from across the country as well as over 2,000 spectators and officials to the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. The event was a success for Karate Newfoundland and Labrador, says president and coach Nathaniel Besso. Besso believes hosting a championship is an important step for the province to instill the passion for the spor

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this