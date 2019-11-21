Gonna tell your kids these were the best sports memes from social media's latest craze

You may have noticed the latest meme fascination sweeping across social media this week.

Accounts from all corners of Twitter are posting pictures of athletes and pop culture figures with captions of "Gonna tell our kids this was ..." while intentionally naming incorrect people not shown in the picture. Of course, the trend quickly spread to the world of sports, where plenty of team and athlete accounts chimed in with their own posts.

There has been no shortage of pop culture comparisons. Here are the best ones we could find.

Gonna tell my kids that this was John Cena pic.twitter.com/kq9z1CxupP — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 21, 2019

I'm gonna tell my kids this was Jay-Z. pic.twitter.com/XseTWEAQn6 — SportsNation (@SportsNation) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this the 'I Have A Dream' speech pic.twitter.com/wT1PaoOy5a — LastSonOfNewCoachSoonComeKrypton (@GodofKrypton) November 21, 2019

Gonna tell our kids this is Lady Gaga. pic.twitter.com/Z7Ck6rwX5B — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 21, 2019

There were some notable baseball mentions.

Gonna tell our kids this was Mike Trout. pic.twitter.com/sG10ZEsiZ7 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell all our kids this was Bryce Harper. pic.twitter.com/JKIbyMQY2D — Cut4 (@Cut4) November 20, 2019

Gonna tell our kids this is Babe Ruth. #TBT pic.twitter.com/u4RWuGbQsM — MLB (@MLB) November 21, 2019

Look away, Falcons fans.

Gonna tell my kids this was the final score pic.twitter.com/ZJvSfHOpaM — Adam the human, what's your fav color? (@iliketheBraves) November 21, 2019

You too, Warriors fans.

Gonna tell my kids this is Draymond Green

pic.twitter.com/FtaLvE6cry

— Lakers⋆Hoops (@LakersHoopsPH) November 20, 2019

To be fair, Ben Simmons hasn't missed a three-point attempt this season.

Gonna tell my kids this was Ray Allen. https://t.co/yFOAzWDYHA — Shaker Samman (@ShakerSamman) November 21, 2019

Former teammate of Michael Scott: