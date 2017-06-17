Gomez, Ross return and lead Rangers to 10-4 win

Texas Rangers' Andrew Cashner (54) congratulates Tyson Ross, right, on his quality outing after being pulled in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered to help the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Friday night.

Ross (1-0) made his Rangers debut and started for the first time since opening day last year when he pitched for the Padres. He had been sidelined with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and picked up his first win since Aug. 31, 2015. He struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

Gomez had four RBIs after being sidelined four weeks with a strained right hamstring.

Ross walked the first batter he faced and allowed a run on an RBI groundout in the first, but settled down and didn't allow a hit until Mike Zunino's bloop single in the fifth.

Seattle starter James Paxton (5-2) allowed seven hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. He ran into trouble in the third and threw 40 pitches as Texas scored five runs in the inning.

Elvis Andrus had an RBI double in the inning and then scored along with Shin-Soo Choo on a two-run single by Adrian Beltre. Beltre and Rougned Odor then scored on a single by Jonathan Lucroy as Texas took a 5-1 lead.

Robinson Chirinos homered and Gomez had an RBI double in the fourth to push the lead to 7-1. Gomez later homered to center on the first pitch he saw in the sixth inning, scoring Choo and Beltre.

Ben Gamel scored in the first, sixth, and eighth innings for Seattle and Jarrod Dyson homered against Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc in the seventh.

RANGERS SIGN PICKS

Texas signed its first three selections from the 2017 Draft and held an introductory press conference for OF Bubba Thompson, SS Chris Seise, and RHP Hans Crouse.

Thompson was selected with the 26th pick of the first round and received a $2.1 million signing bonus. Seise, the 29th pick, received a $2 million bonus, and Crouse, the 66th overall pick, signed for $1.45 million.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez (strained oblique) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma and throw 80 to 85 pitches. RHP Hishashi Iwakuma (shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to make potentially his final rehab start Monday. RHP Zac Curtis was recalled from Double-A Arkansas Friday.

Rangers: Reliever Tony Barnette was put on the 10-day DL with a sprained finger. RHP Dillon Gee was designated for assignment to make room for Ross on the 40-man roster. LHP Cole Hamels (oblique strain) made his first rehab start with Double-A Frisco allowing one hit and striking out three in three innings.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Yovani Gallardo is making his 14th starts after picking up his third win in a 14-3 victory against Minnesota on June 12.

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez will be making his 14th start on five days extended rest and is looking for his first career win against Seattle.