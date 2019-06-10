Golovkin vs. Rolls went as expected; now the focus shifts to Canelo

On June 8, one week after Andy Ruiz's shocking upset of Anthony Joshua, Madison Square Garden played host to another presumably lopsided title fight. This one ran true to form as Gennadiy Golovkin knocked out Steve Rolls in the fourth round.

Golovkin (now 39-1-1, 35 KOs) once reigned as middleweight champion of the world. He looked great in destroying a long line of competent but not outstanding opponents. It wasn't who he beat but how he beat them that was so impressive. Then he struggled but won a controversial decision against Danny Jacobs; fought to a draw against Canelo Alvarez in a fight that most observers thought Golovkin won; pulverized an overmatched Vanes Martirosyan; and lost a close but legitimate decision in a rematch against Alvarez.

Rolls, who entered the ring Saturday with a 19-0 (10 KOs) ledger, is a 35-year-old Canadian who evoked images of the opponents that Roy Jones faced when RJ was on his "mailman tour." Rolls had never beaten a world-class fighter, nor had he fought one. He works as a personal trainer between fights.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Join DAZN and watch the full replay of GGG-Rolls

Asked at the kick-off press conference in New York to name the toughest opponent he'd faced in the professional ranks, Rolls cited Demond Nicholson (who he defeated by split decision two years ago). He also noted that he'd gained experience by working as a sparring partner for Andy Lee, Adonis Stevenson, Billy Joe Saunders, David Lemieux and Glen Johnson.

The template for most fighters in Rolls' position on Saturday night is one payday and a loss followed by a return to obscurity and low purses.

Story continues

Golovkin-Rolls was Golovkin's first non-title fight since he fought Mikhail Makarov 10 years and 23 fights ago. The contract weight was 164 pounds. That meant Golovkin didn't have to sacrifice as much to make weight and allowed him to gage what it might be like to fight for a 168-pound belt down the road.

It was a given that the promotion would try to capitalize on Ruiz's upset of Joshua in the same ring one week earlier. And because Rolls is from Toronto, reference was made to the Toronto Raptors' success to date in the NBA Finals. But in truth, Golovkin-Rolls was less like Joshua-Ruiz and more like Canelo Alvavez vs. Rocky Fielding (a gimme to jumpstart Canelo's contract with DAZN). And basketball ain't boxing.

There was limited buzz for the promotion. Much of the media attention focused, not on the fight but on Golovkin's decision to part ways with Abel Sanchez, who had been his trainer since he fought Milton Nunez nine years ago.

Sanchez had been paid the standard 10 percent trainer's share of Golovkin's purses. Then, on March 8, DAZN announced that it had signed Golovkin to a three-year, six-fight deal, with DAZN streaming two GGG Promotions fight cards annually as an add-on. On May 19, Golovkin and his attorney met with Sanchez and told him that they wanted to restructure the deal so that the trainer would be paid a flat fee for each fight. Sanchez later complained to the Los Angeles Times that this would have resulted in his getting "one-fifth of what I was earning before." Sanchez asked Golovkin for time to think about the offer and then sent a counterproposal. The response came on April 24, when Golovkin met with him alone and said, "We'll be going somewhere else."

MORE: Will GGG and Canelo have a trilogy fight?

Later that day, Golovkin issued a press release that read, "I would like to announce that I have made a major decision for myself and for my career. I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself. Therefore, I will not be training with Abel Sanchez. This was not an easy decision for me and it is not a reflection on Abel's professional abilities. He is a great trainer, a loyal trainer, and a Hall of Fame trainer. I will be announcing my new trainer at a later date. But today, I want to thank Abel for the lessons he taught me in boxing."

Sanchez took the firing poorly. "Greedy and ungrateful," he told ESPN. "He just signed a 100 million dollar contract, and all of a sudden you have to make drastic steps because you don't have enough money? I feel for the morals and scruples of somebody like that. I wouldn't take what they were trying to insult me with. It's very disappointing because I never would have guessed that this young man would do that. I thought this young man had more scruples, more morals, a better upbringing. I was blindsided, really. I think we accomplished a lot of great things. Unfortunately, money corrupts and, in this case, money was more important than a relationship, a great legacy, and history."

Later, Sanchez elaborated on this theme, telling Greg Leon of Boxing Talk, "In this business, the one who spends the most time with the athlete is the only one on the team that isn't protected by a contract, and that's the coach. I was asking for a little less than half of what I was making before. And I was blindsided. It's hard to try to decipher, really. I've had a lot of fighters, but I would have never expected this from this kid. Never!"

Thereafter, Johnathon Banks was named as Golovkin's new trainer. "I'm looking for little things in this fight," Banks said. "Not big changes because we've had a very short time together. I'd like to see more head movement from Gennadiy and we'll build from there."

MORE: Who really won the Canelo-GGG rematch?

Golovkin was a prohibitive favorite over Rolls with some betting lines running 35-to-1. Golovkin is 37 years old now, and his years in boxing might be catching up with him. His face looks older and harder than it did when he first fought at Madison Square Garden six years ago. But he's still an elite fighter, probably the second-best middleweight in the world. By way of comparison, the BoxRec.com computer rankings list Rolls as the 79th-best middleweight in the world and the fifth-best middleweight in Canada.

Lou DiBella (who promotes Rolls) was passionate in defending his fighter at the kickoff press conference.

"Steve has no chance," DiBella proclaimed. "Keep thinking that. I hope Golovkin feels the same f— way. If Golovkin thinks this is a walkover, he's in for a long f— night. I’m not bringing a victim to Madison Square Garden. I don’t believe Steve is a stepping stone for anybody. DAZN wants to get to the big fight, Triple-G against Canelo. I know that. Steve knows that. But this fight comes first. Steve is a real fighter. He's not going to roll over for Gennadiy Golovkin. Do we know if Steve is a top-five fighter? No. But he thinks he is. He has 19 wins in 19 fights. He's a grown man. He works his butt off. He's a winner. He's hungry. The future of his family changes in one night with a good night. I’d rather see a guy who steps up to the opportunity of a lifetime and has never tasted defeat than another old recycled fighter. Steve has done everything that he was supposed to do, and he’s worked as hard as he can work for a long time. I know he’s going to justify this opportunity."

Rolls was in accord, saying, "The opportunity came to me. I'm determined. This isn’t a tune-up. I’m coming to fight. I'm going to have to do everything I can do and use everything I know to win this fight. After June 8, you won’t forget me."

Rolls was as credible an opponent as Vanes Martirosyan, who Golovkin fought between his two fights against Alvarez. But Golovkin likes to style his fights as "big drama show." And this one had the feel of an off-Broadway production. The final pre-fight press conference lasted 45 minutes. Promoter Tom Loeffler talked for 25 of them. The other nine participants combined talked for 20.

Tickets were priced as low as $50, but the announced crowd was 12,357 and included more than a few fans who benefited from generosity on the part of the promoters. The undercard was highlighted by a spirited match that saw Brian Ceballo outpoint Bakhtiyar Eyubov in a battle of undefeated welterweights.

Golovkin-Rolls went about as expected. DiBella had asked that Rolls be assigned the same dressing room that Ruiz had been in one week earlier. But once Rolls reached the ring, his hopes for an upset faded.

Golovkin's defense was more porous than it has been in the past. After a first round in which Rolls looked tentative, he realized that, if he threw punches, he could hit Golovkin. But Golovkin was the stronger of the two and hit harder. Rolls could sting him but not hurt him. Midway through Round 4, a barrage of punches moved Rolls back against the ropes, at which point Golovkin shifted to a southpaw stance and ended matters with a straight left to the jaw at the 2:09 mark.

Golovkin-Rolls was designed to set up a third fight between Golovkin and Alvarez in Las Vegas on Sept. 14 in conjunction with Mexican Independence Day. That's the fight Golovkin wants next. It's also the fight that DAZN (which has established a strong foothold in the middleweight division with Canelo, Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs and Demetrius Andrade all under contract) would like to see happen. But Alvarez will be in the driver's seat as negotiations progress. Nothing will come easily on that one.

MORE: Join DAZN and watch more than 100+ fight nights a year

Meanwhile, this is a good time to take stock of what DAZN is offering fans of the sweet science.

Boxing is nearing the end of a 43-day period in which there have been seven fight cards of significance. Fox (Jarrett Hurd vs. Julian Williams on May 11), Showtime (Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale on May 18) and ESPN+ (Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz on June 15) have each hosted, or will host, one of these events.

DAZN has hosted four: Canelo Alvarez vs. Danny Jacobs on May 4; Naoye Inoue vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez and Josh Taylor vs. Ivan Baranchyk on May 18; Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz on June 1; and now Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls. That's good value; especially when one considers that a one-year subscription to DAZN averages out to only $8.33 a month. Boxing fans, take note.

Thomas Hauser's email address is thomashauserwriter@gmail.com. His most recent book – Protect Yourself at All Times – was published by the University of Arkansas Press. In 2004, the Boxing Writers Association of America honored Hauser with the Nat Fleischer Award for career excellence in boxing journalism.