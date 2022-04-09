Golovkin vs Murata LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Gennady Golovkin faces Ryota Murata in a middleweight unification clash (JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Golovkin vs Murata - LIVE!

Gennady Golovkin will hope to tee up a trilogy showdown with Canelo Alvarez as he battles Japan’s Ryota Murata in Saitama today.

The two great rivals are on a collision course for a third lucrative clash later in 2022, but only if they both come through their respective next tests unscathed.

While Canelo fights WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas next month, Golovkin will hope to get past Murata in a world middleweight unification showdown.

One of the greatest campaigners at 160lbs in boxing history, ‘GGG’ has only fought once since regaining the IBF and IBO belts against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in 2019, stopping Kamil Szeremeta 16 months ago.

And Golovkin will be out to prove here that he remains among the most formidable fighters on the planet despite that recent inactivity and the fact that he turned 40 on Friday.

But he could face a tough examination against Murata, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist who is the current WBA ‘super’ champion but has not stepped into the ring since beating Steven Butler in December 2019.

On Saturday’s undercard, Junto Nakatani defends his WBO flyweight title against Ryota Yamauchi and former WBO super-featherweight world champion Masayuki Ito was outpointed by Shuichiro Yoshino in a bloody battle.

Nakatani vs Yamauchi next

11:32 , George Flood

Only one fight left before the main event in Saitama!

Junto Nakatani provides the second defence of his WBO flyweight world title against compatriot Ryota Yamauchi.

Nakatani - the undefeated former Japanese national champion - claimed the vacant belt against Giemel Magramo in Tokyo back in November 2020.

He then successfully retained it in a defeat of Puerto Rico’s Angel Acosta in Tuscon, Arizona last September.

That bout was stopped by the ringside doctor in the fourth after Acosta busted his nose early.

The tall, well-built and rangy Nakatani is only 24 and has huge potential.

Yoshino beats Ito on points after bloody battle

11:16 , George Flood

Yoshino takes it!

Not sure of the official scores just yet, but he’s announced the winner in the middle of the ring and has his hand triumphantly raised.

The undefeated 30-year-old moves to 15-0 as a professional and successfully defends his WBO Asia Pacific and OPBF lightweight titles.

Is that the last we see of former WBO super-featherweight world champion Masayuki Ito? He’s hinted at retirement before and has now lost three of his last five fights, having also been beaten by Jamel Herring and Hironori Mishiro.

He’s now 27-4-1 and will surely need time to recover from that brutal battle in which he sustained a lot of facial damage.

Yoshino vs Ito

11:11 , George Flood

A remarkable, bloody battle is waved off midway through the 11th!

Yoshino goes low to try and throw a body shot, but in coming down there is a sickening, accidental clash of heads that opens up a nasty cut above Ito’s left eye.

It is already very, very swollen. No chance he can see properly out of that to continue.

It’s worth noting that body shot did thud home from Yoshino.

To the scorecards we go...

Yoshino vs Ito

11:06 , George Flood

The amount of punches being thrown by both fighters here is quite extraordinary.

They are both evidently feeling the relentless pace, but still letting their hands go at every opportunity as these furious close-range exchanges continue unabated.

Yoshino lands a massive right hand before the bell, but again Ito takes it well. He’s been hit clean so many times through nine rounds, is cut and has swelling around the eyes as well as a badly busted nose.

Blood spattered on Yoshino from his opponent again, and he’s also marked up around the eyes.

An absolute war.

Yoshino vs Ito

11:00 , George Flood

A familiar trend in the eighth, with Ito also cut above the eye as his battered face shows the effects of this gruelling encounter.

Good moments for both men in another furious and fast-paced round. Granite chins on display from each as the heavy punishment continues.

I had this just about even through eight, but DAZN report that an announcement over the tannoy at Saitama Super Arena has just said that Yoshino is narrowly ahead on the cards.

Yoshino vs Ito

10:55 , George Flood

The best round of the night so far for the determined Ito in the sixth as he finds his mark with a succession of spearing right hands.

It’s brutal, brutal stuff again in the seventh, with the enthralling firefight resuming as big shots are unleashed by both men at close range.

The blood flowing from Ito’s busted nose is all over Yoshino.

Yoshino vs Ito

10:48 , George Flood

Real signs that Yoshino is starting to get firmly on top after another gruelling, bruiser of a brilliantly entertaining fifth round.

There’s blood spraying all over the place from the nose of Ito, who has to take credit for managing to withstand some huge shots up to this point.

He’s still landing himself, but Yoshino’s obvious power advantage is starting to tell. A real physical battle, this.

Yoshino vs Ito

10:44 , George Flood

This is an incredibly tough fight to score.

Ito is probably doing the tidier, cleaner and more measured work at times, but it’s so back and forth and Yoshino is landing some repeated big punches, with blood streaming from the nose of his opponent once again.

He can’t continue to eat those heavy shots from the bigger man, with Yoshino only growing in confidence.

Brilliant action.

10:42 , George Flood

‘GGG’ is ready for the main event! Meanwhile, the television cameras show home favourite Murata arriving backstage...

Yoshino vs Ito

10:40 , George Flood

A slower pace to the third as Ito now tries to control the tempo after a blistering start to this scheduled 12-rounder.

His jab works well and he times some lovely crisp counters, but he can’t consistently avoid those heavy shots from the powerful Yoshino, who catches the eye with a big right hand over the top and follows it up with a left hook to the head.

Yoshino vs Ito

10:37 , George Flood

This is as busy a fight as we were expecting through two rounds.

Blood around the nose of Ito after some clubbing right hands and combos from Yoshino.

However, Ito has been landing plenty of his own, with the fast and furious flurries flying back and forth.

There’s a super uppercut before the bell and both men then try to go to the body.

10:33 , George Flood

By the way, I think there has been some confusion with the GMT/BST change in some of the listings for today’s event.

I would expect the main event ring walks at around 1pm BST, but it could even be much earlier than that with only two fights on the main undercard.

The only way to know for sure is to stay tuned right here!

Yoshino vs Ito

10:30 , George Flood

A furious and highly watchable first round of action, with Ito jabbing well but some nice right hands and flurries from Yoshino in the purple trunks.

The aggressive Yoshino is content to come firing back with a vengeance every time he gets caught, which should make for an action-packed contest.

Yoshino vs Ito

10:27 , George Flood

The main card is underway in Saitama!

Undercard results

10:24 , George Flood

Some early undercard results to bring you from Saitama.

Taiga Kato outpointed Hiroka Amaki in the opening fight of the night, while Kazuki Anaguchi then stopped Ryuji Yamamoto.

The main three-fight card is about to get underway, with Shuichiro Yoshino defending his WBO Asia Pacific and OPBF lightweight titles against former WBO super-featherweight world champion Masayuki Ito.

This could be a cracker!

Golovkin vs Murata prediction

10:15 , George Flood

How Golovkin, at the age of 40, can deal with 16 months out of ring looks set to be the defining factor in how this fight plays out.

Murata believes his opponent his past his best - his hopes on Saturday surely rely on that being true.

He said: “Whether GGG is unbeaten or not does not matter. I think he is past his prime.

“How I perform my strong points in the ring will be important.”

Golovkin has dealt with with spells out of the ring before and is too experienced to let talk of a trilogy fight with Canelo distract him from the task on hand.

It promises to be an exciting bout, with both fighters having plenty of knockout victories on their records. Murata has avenged the two defeats in his professional career, but this is a big step up and he could be stopped for the first time in his career.

Golovkin to win by stoppage, round 8.

(JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Golovkin vs Murata full card

10:14 , George Flood

Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata

Junto Nakatani vs Ryota Yamauchi

Shuichiro Yoshino vs Masayuki Ito

Kazuki Anaguchi vs Ryuji Yamamoto

Hiroka Amaki vs Taiga Kato

How to watch Golovkin vs Murata

10:13 , George Flood

Today’s event is being broadcast live via streaming service DAZN, with a monthly subscription currently costing £7.99 in the UK.

The service can be viewed on smart TVs in addition to other devices such as computers, mobiles, gaming consoles and tablets.

Card timings

10:12 , George Flood

The start time for today’s events tend to differ depending on who you ask or the publication you check, but we are expecting the main televised undercard to get underway at around 11am BST in Saitama this morning.

The main event ring walks could be around 2:10pm BST, but others have it billed much earlier.

As ever, everything is subject to change!

Welcome to Golovkin vs Murata LIVE fight coverage!

10:06 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE boxing coverage!

We’ve got the treat of a daytime world title unification clash for those of you on UK shores, with Gennady Golovkin in Japan as he bids to add the WBA ‘super’ belt to his recaptured IBF and IBO middleweight straps.

But ‘GGG’ - who turned 40 yesterday - could face a tough test against home favourite and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Ryota Murata as he looks to set up a huge trilogy showdown with long-time rival Canelo Alvarez later this year.

There’s plenty of action to look forward to on today’s undercard at the Saitama Super Arena, with Junto Nakatani providing the defence of his WBO flyweight world title against Ryota Yamauchi.

Stay tuned for all the build-up to the main event plus live updates throughout the whole card and all the latest results.