Golfweek video instruction: How to hit out of a bunker with little sand

Golfweek video instruction: How to hit out of a bunker with little sand

Stepping into a bunker to hit a shot and feeling minimal sand under your feet creates immediate intimidation for many golfers.

Fitness guru and long driver Averee Dovsek explains how to hit a proper bunker shot when there is little sand to work with.

Use your feet to feel the amount of sand in the bunker and note if it is wet or limited. Instead of opening up the face, try hooding the face a bit with the goal of hitting sand first. Watch the video to see this in action.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Golfweek instruction: How to hit out of a bunker with little sand