GOLFTEC Opens World-Class Instruction and Club Fitting Center in Phoenix

GOLFTEC Interior

Lobby, Putting Green, Shaft Wall
Lobby, Putting Green, Shaft Wall

GOLFTEC Club Fitting

TECFIT Wall with Shaft and Club Head options
TECFIT Wall with Shaft and Club Head options

Denver, CO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHOENIX, AZ – GOLFTEC – the world leader in golf lessons and premium club fittings, continues to expand its nationwide footprint announcing the opening of a state-of-the-art instruction and club fitting center in Phoenix, Arizona at 3136 E Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85016.

The new GOLFTEC Biltmore is a 2,000-square-foot facility featuring three highly-equipped indoor bays powered by TECSWING, using Foresight Sports simulators for lessons, club fittings and practice. Each bay showcases GOLFTEC’s OptiMotion, a groundbreaking motion tracking innovation that sets a new standard for how golf swings are measured and the way golf instruction is delivered. To round out the golfer’s complete game, the facility includes an indoor putting green and lessons enhanced by TECPUTT, a motion technology that analyzes face angle, loft and path direction of putting strokes.

GOLFTEC Biltmore also features the company’s enhanced custom club fitting program. The TOUR-like fitting experience combines swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal golf equipment for each student. An array of clubhead and shaft options are available to perfectly match players of any skill level with the clubs that best meet their needs. Nearly 75% of all golfers who went through a club fitting in 2021 gained an average of 25 yards over their previous equipment.

The new center will be staffed by a veteran team of highly-trained and certified coaches, led by Center Manager and Director of Instruction Antonio Caruso, who will oversee operations. Caruso has over 20 years of teaching experience and has been with GOLFTEC since 2018. He is able to understand the unique needs from each student, then help them maximize their potential due to his extensive teaching experience. GOLFTEC Coaches find the lesson plan best suited for each student’s unique needs, helping them drop an average of seven strokes from their scores.

The GOLFTEC coaching team is comprised of experienced instructors who have graduated from GOLFTEC University – a multi-week certification program based around a curriculum of mastering advanced training of golf swing mechanics and GOLFTEC’s proprietary technology used in all Training Centers. The majority of GOLFTEC Certified Personal Coaches are PGA Professionals who have taught thousands of lessons.

To learn more about GOLFTEC Biltmore, please visit golftec.com/golf-lessons/phoenix/biltmore

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is designed for golfers of all ages and abilities to work with an expert Coach to build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. GOLFTEC’s cutting edge training systems, including new OptiMotion, gives our Students and Coaches instant and data-driven feedback. With millions of lessons given and more than 220 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf instruction.

