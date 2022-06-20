Golfers in Topeka flock to KU Jayhawks’ Bill Self, national title trophy for photos

Gary Bedore
·4 min read
Gary Bedore, KC Star
Dozens of golfers posed for pictures with Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self and the 2022 NCAA championship trophy in the air-conditioned Shawnee Country Club dining room Monday afternoon before teeing off in the Otto Schnellbacher Classic sponsored by the Topeka Jayhawk Club.

“We are back down off our cloud. No one can ever take it (trophy) away from us, but we’ve got to get busy and look ahead. I think we’re doing a better job of that than we did in 2008,” Self said in a question and answer session with the participants.

Self, who has led KU to two national titles, spoke immediately after second-year KU football coach Lance Leipold conducted his own Q&A at the annual summer golf event.

There’s remains more fun on tap this week. Self, KU’s 20th-year coach, is slated to travel to Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night to support former Jayhawks standouts Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, who both will be in attendance for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Agbaji is one of 20 players invited to sit in the Green Room in Barclays Center. Braun likely will have a prime seat in the stands waiting for his name to be called.

“We have a lot of good things going on, good for our players individually,” Self told the golfers. “I think we are going to have two guys that have a great chance to go in the first round this year. Och has a good chance to go in the lottery (top 14 picks). C.B. has a great chance to go late first (round). We’re excited about that. I’m actually going to New York to be with them and celebrate with them. They’ll both be there, It’s going to be fun,” Self added.

Those two Jayhawks will likely be the only ones drafted.

Of power forward David McCormack who, like Agbaji, played at KU four seasons, Self said: “David will play professionally. If he can stay healthy I think he can play his way into a 2-way (contract in which he plays for both an NBA team and its G League affiliate) or G League contract or overseas.

“He’s a guy that can get 20 (points) and 10 (rebounds) He can not play well and still get numbers. I think he can make a good living playing basketball as long as his body holds up. He’s a really bright kid,” Self added.

Self reminded the golfers that “David should have been Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. That’s not taking anything away from Och. They (media) had to have their votes in with two minutes left. He (McCormack) was the best player at the most important time, in the last two minutes (when he hit KU’s last two buckets of the game). Before that Och deserved it. After that you could make a case it be David or co-(MVPs).”

Self has said it’s possible guard Remy Martin, who has also worked out for some NBA teams, could be one of the highest paid players in the Philippines next season. Martin’s mom, is from Pampanga, Philippines and Remy, who played at KU one season after four at Arizona State, holds dual citizenship.

Self said Mitch Lightfoot recently hired an agent and also could play overseas.

“Mitch is one of my all time favorites,” Self said. “He signed with an agent and went to a (NBA) minicamp. I assume he’ll be on a (NBA) summer league team. It’s not definite yet. That will be sorted out after the draft. It it doesn’t work out he can go somewhere. I told him, ‘What could be better than traveling the world playing basketball at the age of 29?’’’ Self added, laughing.

Lightfoot, who attended KU six years, will turn 25 on July 14.

On another NBA note ... Self said he texted former KU wing Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors a note of congratulations after the Warriors completed a 4-2 series victory over Boston on Thursday in the NBA Finals.

“I am happy for him,” Self said of Wiggins, 27.

“You could make a case that series Steph (Curry, Finals MVP) was by far the best player in Games 4 and 6. Other than that, Wiggs was the best player on the winning team.

“His maturity and heart … I’m drawn to guys who do well and let everybody else have the spotlight. That’s Andrew. When they interviewed him at the end, you could see how happy his teammates were for him (winning first NBA title). They know how he is. He was so consistent and so good. He’s made like $185 million (in eight-year career) so far and he’s getting ready to sign a new deal that will be off the charts, too. He’s done really well.”

