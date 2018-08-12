Golfer Thomson in dreamland after European Championship bronze

Michele Thomson admits she’s on cloud nine after picking up two medals at the European Golf Championship in Gleneagles.

The Aberdeen golfer clinched a silver medal in the mixed team relay before snatching bronze in the team event in treacherous conditions on Sunday.

Thomson, playing alongside Meghan MacLaren, lost to France in the semi-finals but upset the odds by downing fellow Brits Laura Davies and Georgia Hall 3&1 to take the final podium spot.

The result caps off a magnificent week for 30-year-old who admits she was delighted to pick up two gongs in the inaugural European Golf Championship.

She said: “We’re delighted with that. To come away with two medals we couldn’t be happier.

“That was tough out there. The weather made it hard going but we stuck together and got the medal.

“We were disappointed after the semi-final and we couldn’t hide that on our faces.

“I was more disappointed than Meghan because of the way I played. But I felt I matched her and I thought we both played really well.

“I’m over the moon, the be part of such amazing Championships as well. It’s one of the best courses we’ve ever played and I cannot believe we’ve got ourselves two medals.

“We’ve combined really well all week. I know it was disappointing in the semi-final but they played better than us. We knew how tough it was but we came through.”

Thomson knew it would be a tough task coming up against Davies and Hall, who recently won the British Open, but the Scottish golfer was proud of her efforts in testing conditions.

She said: “We cannot deny the class that they had out there. We had a great match and it’s a privilege to play alongside them.

“We put the disappointment behind us and coming away with two medals is pretty special.

“Just to be part of a European Championship and be alongside all of these other sports and add to the medal tally is so cool and I hope it continues.”

