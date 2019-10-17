Golfer penalised 58 strokes at Senior LPGA Championship

American golfer Lee Ann Walker was handing an eye-watering 58-shot penalty over the course of two rounds at this week’s Senior LPGA Championship.

Walker was unaware that caddies are no longer allowed to stand behind a player during their putting stroke, but was informed midway through her second round by her playing partner’s caddie. A two-stroke penalty was awarded for each time Walker had infringed on the ruling.

It meant that over the course of two rounds, Walker’s original first and second round scores of 85 and 74 were increased to 127 and 90.

The new rule, implemented by the United States Golf Association and the R&A, went into effect on 1 January.

“This may be my claim to fame,” the 47-year-old told Golfweek. “Not exactly how I was looking to do it.”

“This is my first competitive round since 2011 or 2012. Now that I don’t play the LPGA anymore, I don’t watch golf. I knew there were rules changes. I just honestly didn’t know ’em. Just plain and simple. My stupidity for not going over the rules changes.”