Golfer Hatton called out for being a bad influence after snapping club and cursing in Dubai event

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton snapped a club in two and was heard audibly cursing after shots during his third round at the World Tour Championship in Dubai on Saturday, during which he missed a par putt from inside two feet.

The hot-headed English golfer’s behavior was called out by Ewen Murray, a commentator on British broadcaster Sky Sports.

After Hatton pulled his third shot at No. 14 and pressed his iron so hard into the ground that it snapped, Murray said: “It’s time for change, I’m afraid. That’s a terrible influence on the next generation.”

Hatton started the third round one shot off the lead at the season-ending tournament on the European tour.

On the fourth hole, he missed a birdie putt from 12 feet and lazily attempted to tap in for par, only for the ball to strike the back of the cup and lip out. He made bogey.

Hatton angrily took a swipe at a divot after missing the green with his approach to No. 8. And his behavior became more erratic on the 11th when, after missing a five-foot putt for birdie, he slammed his putter down on the green and repeatedly swore in comments picked up on TV.

He was heard cursing again on the 13th after his tee shot settled on the fringe.

Hatton, the world No. 18, could get fined by the tour for his conduct.

The 33-year-old Englishman joined the breakaway LIV Golf series early this year but still plays events on the European tour.

