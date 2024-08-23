Golfer disqualified from Women's British Open after caddie uses distance-measuring device

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A golfer was disqualified from the Women's British Open on Friday because her caddie used a distance-measuring device on two holes at the Old Course.

Ana Pelaez Trivino, a No. 190-ranked Spanish player in her first year on the LPGA Tour, discovered the sanction after her second round at St. Andrews. Her caddie used the device on the 10th and 18th holes.

Trivino shot a 2-over 74 after a 72 on Thursday, and was on target to make the cut.

Organizers said the use of a distance-measuring device was prohibited at the championship.

