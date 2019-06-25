Golf-course dispute leaves five dead after shooting, fire

A golf-course dispute left five dead. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Five are dead after a dispute at a golf course resulted in a shooting and a fire, according to the Santa Maria Times.

The incident took place at the Casa Grande Mobile Estates golf course in California. An argument broke out between two men and the shooter. The three parties reportedly had a long-standing feud, according to residents who spoke with the Santa Maria Times.

The shooter opened fire and killed both of those men near the golf course.

“Responding to a report of shots fired at the mobile home park on Friday morning, police found one man fatally shot inside the Casa Grande clubhouse and another dead on the grass nearby, the newspaper reported.”

The shooter then reportedly returned to his home, which went up in flames due to an explosion. Police initially found two bodies — one of which they believed to be the shooter. Authorities reportedly found a third body the following day.

Police have not released the identity of the shooter at this time.

