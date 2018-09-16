Golf: Wu becomes China's first triple winner on European Tour

(Reuters) - Wu Ashun became the first player from China to win three times on the European Tour when he claimed a one-stroke triumph at the KLM Open in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Wu carded a closing four-under-par 67, finishing with a two-putt birdie at the final hole after his aggressive second shot with a hybrid club skirted a water hazard and ended in the heart of the green.

He finished at 16-under 268 and secured victory when Englishman Chris Wood made a three-putt par on the same hole at The Dutch course in Spijk.

Wu's surprise victory came after a poor season and he credited his turnaround to work with his coach.

"We just fixed my swing at the beginning of the year and we still trust that we are going the right way," the 33-year-old said.

"My coach and I were working very hard and he has flown to (Europe) to help me so I think we are getting better and better so that's why I think last week was top 10 and then this week just win."

Wu started the week ranked 344th in the world and is now projected to rise inside the top 200.

Wood lamented his third runner-up finish of the year.

"My putting has been so good all week and it’s just a shame that it let me down at the last," he said.

