Here are all the golf tournaments that have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus

Concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus have caused the cancellation or postponement of sporting events throughout the world. Domestic sports leagues such as the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and ATP Tour, along with the NCAA, have all shut down competition for the foreseeable future in an effort to help slow down the spread of the virus and protect the health of the athletes, officials, spectators and volunteers.

The same is occurring in the world of golf. Below is a listing of all the major professional and amateur events that have been either canceled or postponed over the coronavirus. We’ll update this list as more events are impacted.

PGA TOUR

Canceled

Players Championship (March 12-15)

Valspar Championship (March 19-22)

WGC-Dell Match Play (March 25-29)

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship (March 26-29)

Valero Texas Open (April 2-5)

RBC Heritage (April 16-19)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 23-26)

Wells Fargo Championship (April 30-May 3)

AT&T Byron Nelson (May 7-10)





















Postponed

Masters (April 9-12)

PGA Championship (May 14-17)





EUROPEAN TOUR

Canceled

D+D Real Czech Masters (Aug. 12-15)





Postponed

Magical Kenya Open (March 12-15)

Hero Indian Open (March 19-22)

Maybank Championship (April 16-19)

Volvo China Open (April 23-26)









LPGA TOUR

Canceled

Honda LPGA Thailand (Feb. 20-23)

HSBC Women's World Championship (Feb. 27 – March 1)

Blue Bay LPGA (March 5–8)









Postponed

Volvik Founders Cup (March 19-22)

Kia Classic (March 26-29)

ANA Inspiration (April 2-5)







PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Canceled

Rapiscan Systems Classic (March 27-29)

Mitsubishi Electric Classic (April 17-19)

Insperity Invitational (May 1-3)

Regions Tradition (May 7-10)

Mastercard Japan Championship (June 12-14)













KORN FERRY TOUR

Canceled

Chitimacha Louisiana Open (March 19-22)

Lake Charles Championship (March 26-29)

Veritex Bank Championship (April 16-19) KC Golf Classic (May 7-10)









Postponed

Savannah Golf Championship (April 2-5)

Huntsville Championship (April 23-26)

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (April 30-May 3)

Visit Knoxville Open (May 14-17)









SYMETRA TOUR

Postponed

IOA Championship Presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa (March 27-29)

Windsor Golf Classic (April 2-4)







COLLEGES/AMATEURS

Canceled

Azalea Invitational (March 26-29)

U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball (April 25-29)

U.S. Amateur Four-Ball (May 23-27)

NCAA Women’s Championship (May 22-27)

NCAA Men’s Championship (May 29-June 3)













Postponed

Augusta National Women’s Amateur (April 1-4)

Drive Chip and Putt National Finals (April 5)

Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur (Feb. 12-15/now Oct. 7-10)







JUNIORS

AJGA -- Postponed all events until Memorial Day



The USGA announced on March 17 that while monitoring the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, "We will continue to hold the dates for the 2020 U.S. Women's Open at Champions Golf Club and the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club." However, all local qualifiers for both championships have been canceled. "In conjunction with our Allied Golf Association (AGA) partners and International Federations, (we) will look to redesign qualifying going forward as events unfold," the USGA said in a statement.

