Golf tournament organised in Pahalgam to attract golfers to Kashmir valley

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department organised a golf tournament at Pahalgam golf course during its two days autumn festival which concluded on Sunday to attract golfers to the Kashmir valley.

Local golf players along with some government officials participated in the golf tournament. "The main motive of organising this golf tournament was to send an invitation and message to tourists all over the country that Kashmir is now open for tourism," Secretary Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, Sarmad Hafiz told ANI.

He also said that in coming days such festivals will be organised at Gulmarg and Srinagar so that tourism flourishes in the Kashmir valley. "Houseboat and water sports festivals will be organised in the coming days to boost tourism in Kashmir," he added.

"In good times, tourism contributed almost 7 per cent to J&K's GDP. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, things derailed. But Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and his advisors have taken a strong initiative to bring tourism back on track," Abdul Wahid Malik, President, Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association told ANI.

Local Participants of the golf tournament hailed this step taken by the UT administration as it will help to revive the golf tourism in Kashmir.

"I think it is a welcoming step, especially after months of lockdown, tournaments like these are refreshing. Tourism will also get a push through such initiatives," Javaid Bakshi, a participant said.

It is important to mention that Kashmir valley is blessed with international standard golf courses like Pahalgam Golf course, Gulmarg golf course and royal spring golf course in Srinagar. (ANI)