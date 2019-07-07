Golf: Spain's Rahm shines on final day to seal second Irish Open title

(Reuters) - Spain's Jon Rahm clinched his second Irish Open title with an impressive final round of 62 to seal a two-shot victory on Sunday.

Rahm started the fourth day at the Lahinch Golf Club five shots behind overnight leader Robert Rock but eight birdies and an eagle on the 12th hole catapulted him to the top of the leaderboard.

His fourth-round score of 62, which took him to 16 under for the tournament, also tied his lowest European Tour round and was a huge turnaround in form after he carded 67, 71 and 64 in the opening three rounds.

"My game was in great form, it just didn't show the first two days. I couldn't hole the putts," Rahm said.

"The weekend was the complete opposite, putts rolling in from everywhere. I felt really confident and I knew I could do something. I knew I had to do it to have a chance.

"I kept looking at the leaderboard and looking up and after 10 I'm like, 'okay, let's get a good run'. And that eagle on 12 just got me going."

England's Andy Sullivan and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger, who were both tied for fifth after the third round, finished second.

Rock had a day to forget after his record-breaking 60 on Saturday, finishing tied for fourth with compatriot Eddie Pepperell and Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello, with a par score in the final round.





(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)