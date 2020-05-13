Golf: South Korea's Ko, Park to take part in skins match for charity

(Reuters) - World number one Ko Jin-young will take on No. 3 Park Sung-hyun in a skins match on May 24 with the two South Korean golfers set to donate their winnings to charity, Yonhap news reported on Wednesday.

The match at the Sky 72 Golf & Resort in Incheon will have 100 million won ($81,582) up for grabs, though the event will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're hoping everybody will overcome the coronavirus pandemic as quickly as possible and return to normal life," the players said in a statement. "With that in mind, we'll try to play the best golf we can in support."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the skins format, values are placed on each hole with a player having to win the hole outright to pocket the money. Tied holes see the money carried over to the next hole.

South Korea's women's golf tour will restart with a major on Thursday when Lakewood Country Club in Yangju hosts the KLPGA Championship. Spectators will not be allowed to attend that event either.





(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)