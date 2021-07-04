Golf pro Gene Siller shot and killed on Georgia golf course

Golf pro George Siller was shot and killed on a Georgia golf course on Saturday. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Gene Siller, a 41-year-old pro golfer, was shot and killed on Saturday while on the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Siller worked at Pinetree Country Club, and was at the 10th hole checking out a white pickup truck that had driven onto the course and into a sand trap, according to a witness who spoke to local news station 11 Alive. When Siller approached the vehicle, he was allegedly shot and killed by the driver. Another witness told 11 Alive that they heard five gunshots in a row.

According to police, the suspect has not been caught. No motive has been identified and it's not known what events led up to the shooting.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reported that Siller, a husband and father of two, had worked at several area golf courses over the years. He'd also regularly participated in Georgia PGA Section golf tournaments since 2007.

"He was a super nice guy with two young kids and a beautiful wife," Summit Chase member Marc Cain told the Gwinnett Daily Post. "I got to spend a good deal of time with him on the course and on a golf trip. Our hearts are ripped out with the sad news."

Several Georgia golf associations tweeted their condolences.

Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family. — Georgia PGA (@GeorgiaPGA) July 4, 2021

All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends. 🙏 — Georgia State Golf Association (@GSGA) July 4, 2021

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit Siller's wife and children. As of Sunday afternoon, it has raised of $76,000 of its $100,000 goal.

