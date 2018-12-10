Golf pro has clubs stolen before pivotal tournament, proceeds to play round of his life

Cody Blick had a story to tell after walking off the green of Q-School. (Getty Images)

When it comes to golf pros on the bubble of tour status, there is no tournament more important than Q-School.

A chance to lock down a spot on the PGA’s developmental Web.com Tour, with an opportunity to secure a hallowed PGA Tour card from there, careers can be started or ended at the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament.

So, you can imagine just how heartbreaking this sight would be on the Instagram feed of a golfer about to play in the final round of this year’s Q-School.





That tragic post belongs to one Cody Blick, who entered Sunday in 49th place at the final stage of Q-school and needed to move into the top 40 in order to secure eight guaranteed starts on the Web.com Tour next year.

It’s safe to say Blick did not have a peaceful morning. From PGATour.com:

Blick woke up Sunday morning knowing he had to shoot a low round – he said he had 8-under in his head – and began making eggs in the Airbnb he was staying in. His coach’s fiancée came into the kitchen to ask Blick where his clubs were, since the garage door was open and his clubs were gone. “Five minutes after I realized my clubs were gone, it was a panic,” Blick said. “But 30 minutes after, we had to figure something out and get this going.”

From there, Blick reportedly got on the phone with Titleist, which was able to secure him heads for a driver and 3-wood, as well as a putter. The rest of his bag was cobbled together in time for the round, and then Blick hit the course.

Playing with a bag entirely foreign to him, Blick shot a 9-under 63 to move into a tie for 25th place and take his career to the next level.

Cody Blick (@codyblick) woke up this morning and realized his clubs had been stolen. He proceeded to fire 63 with the Superintendent’s driver, pro shop’s wedges, random irons and a heavier than usual putter to earn guaranteed @WebDotComTour starts #Tourjectory pic.twitter.com/nhFOAveCs6 — Mackenzie Tour (@PGATOURCanada) December 9, 2018





Maybe Blick should go ahead and try those clubs out at another tournament or two.

