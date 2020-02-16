Golf Pride allows you to show team pride with its MCC Teams collection

Golf Pride’s MCC grips are one of its most popular grips of all time. Building off that success, the company now has introduced and extension of that line with its MCC Teams collection.

Hoping to create a bond with golfers who have a connection to a high school, college or professional sports team, Golf Pride is launching 15 unique team color combinations in its MCC line of grips to allow players to show their allegiance on the course. The grips are intentionally not team specific, but rather come in color combinations that cover a large swath of teams. It’s orange and royal blue, for example, might appeal to New York Mets fans as well as the fans of the Florida Gators.

“There are so many high school teams as well as college and professional teams that we didn’t want to limit the scope,” said Bruce Miller, Golf Pride’s product manager, helping to explain why the grips are not team specific. “Players can show their allegiance to any team they have an affinity for.”

The MCC grip features brushed cotton cord in the upper hand area for control with rubber in the lower hand for feel.

The MCC Teams grips will be available in the spring in standard and in summer for the midsize at a price of $10.49 and $10.99, respectively. Don’t see the team color combo you’re looking for? The company’s website allows the opportunity to submit the color combination you’re seeking as they will be using everyday golfers’ input for further color options.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

