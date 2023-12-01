Golf Merchandise Spotlight: Georg Roth’s has found a golf niche with stretch belts





Golf merchandise companies are putting the finishing touches on orders that will get their 2024 lines into retail stores, pro shops, and at live events.

Golfweek is taking a look at a number of golf merch manufacturers and distributors, after sifting through their wares at the PGA Merchandise Show in Frisco, Texas, last summer.

Georg Roth is a German belt company that has found a niche in the golf market. Owner Georg Roth spoke with Golfweek at the show, saying his company’s stretch belts have become popular, although the company’s Los Angeles store also has polos, shorts and hoodies.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek