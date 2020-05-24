Golf Legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Will Have an Epic Rematch Today

From Good Housekeeping

'The Match: Champions for Charity" will air live this Sunday, May 24, at 3 p.m. ET with a broadcast from Florida.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off once more after an epic 2018 match, this time partnered with NFL pros Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, rivals in their own right.

You can catch the match on TNT, TBS, TruTV and HLN, and stream it in two different places.

Sporting events have been slowly returning to network broadcasts over the last few weeks — including a live golf exhibition featuring Rory McIlroy last week using only six cameras. But golf fans are being treated to the match of a lifetime this weekend between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, legends who originally squared off almost two years ago in Las Vegas, all benefitting a good cause. Why is this match particularly special for two pros that fans have been watching for years? NFL megastars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are also in on the match, and major networks and streaming services will showcase the match as the course is closed to fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Match: Champions for Charity" will feature two teams — Tiger and Peyton versus Phil and Tom — and a new four-ball format for the first nine holes paired with an alternate shot format for the back of the course. According to USA Today, the match will raise $10 million for COVID-19 relief efforts as the golfers and WarnerMedia have already pledged that amount; but Tiger, Phil, Tom, and Peyton reportedly have the opportunity to compete for more donations on the course. Like other golfing events so far, it'll be broadcasted with a skeleton crew to promote social distancing, live from Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound Florida.

Nearly any golf fan will recall the 2018 event that set the stage for this epic upcoming rematch. Simply known as "The Match" to viewers, Tiger and Phil faced off in Las Vegas for a four-hour special golfing match that promised the winner a take-home pot of $9 million. Phil ended up winning after stunning performances from both pros back then, but the pair promised that they'd organized a rematch in the future. Per reports, the COVID-19 shutdown gave Tiger and Phil time to think of a new event, and they ended up extending an invite to NFL legends Tom and Peyton to make things even more interesting this time around.

How to watch Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Part II:

All four players will convene together on the golf course on Sunday, May 24, in Florida over Memorial Day weekend.

Tee time is tentatively set for 3 p.m. ET and the broadcast will air on cable channels TNT, TBS, TruTV and HLN in your region.

If you don't have access to cable services, you may be able to stream the match online by heading to TNTdrama.com on Sunday, but there's a good chance you'll need a cable subscription to log in and watch live.

The match can also be streamed on various mobile devices by downloading the TNT app prior to 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

You can also watch on the app through Apple TV, Roku, XBOX, FireTV, AndroidTV, and Chromecast.

The event will kick off with sportscaster and host Brian Anderson and NBA superstar Charles Barkley, who will also be joined by 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman. Throughout the match, viewers will also be privy to commentary from former World One professional golfer Justin Thomas and CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis.



