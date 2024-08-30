Golf instruction: New rules to know in 2024

Staying up to date on golf rules is essential to avoiding stroke penalties.

This week, Golfweek’s fitness guru and long driver Averee Dovsek explains three new rules that have been changed by the USGA in 2024. These three rules apply to beginners to professionals.

Not everyone has time to read through the latest official rule book, but all these and more can be found online. It is crucial to know basic rules of golf, but these ones may come in handy at anytime.

Check these three rules out to stay on top of your game.

If you’re interested in any of Averee’s fitness content, click here.

If you’re looking for more instruction, click here.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Golf instruction: New rules to know in 2024