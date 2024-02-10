Golf instruction: Early extension is killing your golf swing

Extension is desired in the golf swing, but early extension can be the silent killer of potential great golf shots.

This week, Golfweek’s fitness guru and long driver Averee Dovsek and Kent St. Charles from Lab 18 explain the problem and demonstrate a drill that can help keep your tail bone back to avoid that dreaded early extension.

Check out this quick tip using a pool noodle or any other flat object that can rest to train your body on the downswing.

If you’re interested in any of Averee’s fitness content, click here.

If you’re looking for more instruction, click here.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek