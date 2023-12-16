Golf instruction: Don’t let ‘turn from the top’ kill your swing

We’ve all heard it. The dreaded ‘turn from the top’ move is almost always misunderstood.

These are words that professionals have been saying for years, but to the amateur golfer it creates an improper move where the golfer is inclined to come across the ball at impact.

This week, Golfweek’s fitness guru and long driver Averee Dovsek and Kent St. Charles from Lab 18 demonstrate how to properly initiate the downswing without turning from the top, but instead using a subtle weight shift.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek