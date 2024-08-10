Golf instruction: Calculating club selection for elevation and wind

Playing in the wind or at different elevations can mess with your mental game and how you choose which clubs to hit.

This week, Golfweek’s fitness guru and long driver Averee Dovsek demonstrates how to easily calculate your club selection based on elevation and wind.

This helps simplify the calculations and is a general rule of thumb. It is best to practice on the range with a rangefinder before playing. Gather target distances and compare carry distances with the calculations.

