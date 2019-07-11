Golf event hosted by strip club at Trump's Doral course canceled after charity pulls out

Donald Trump's Doral golf club was scheduled to host a golf tournament organized by a Miami-area strip club. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump's National Doral Golf Club in Miami was scheduled to host a tournament Saturday organized by a strip club complete with “caddy girls” donning miniskirts who would escort players to a “very tasteful burlesque show” off site.

That’s not happening any more.

Once the Washington Post reported on the plans, the non-profit associated with the charity event pulled out.

Tournament canceled after charity pulls out

Carlos Alamilla, the director of the Miami All Stars, told Golfweek on Wednesday that he was not aware of the strip club’s involvement until he saw The Post report.

He said that Emanuele Mancuso, marketing manager of the Miami-area Shadow Cabaret, reached out to him about the event, offering donations.

Alamilla claims that Mancuso never told him he was involved with a strip club and that when he read the Post’s report, he canceled the nonprofit’s affiliation.

“Everything was focused on the golf tournament,” Alamilla told Golfweek. “He hyped up the whole event. … But nothing was mentioned of the strip club.”

Advertising promised ‘caddy girls’

Advertising for the event promised patrons the opportunity to “RSVP your Shadow caddy girl” at Trump National Doral.

With the nonprofit no longer involved, the tournament has been canceled.

“The event was originally booked with the understanding that it would be raising money to support a local charity benefiting underprivileged children,” a Trump Organization spokeswoman told The Post in a statement. “Now that the charity has removed its affiliation, the event will no longer be taking place at our property, and all amounts paid will be refunded.”

Alamilla told The Post that the Miami All-Stars provide mentoring, tutoring and basketball lessons to about 40 young people.

Trump still owns Doral and several other business that he declined to cut ties with when he took office. Doral regularly hosted a PGA event until 2016.

