Make golf easier? That's the goal of Topgolf's The Sure Thing club

A top view of the Topgolf Sure Thing golf club.

Golf may never be easy for most of us, but Topgolf has something new that might make beginners take to the game better.

The official language from Topgolf is "Make Golf Less Hard" but however you want to phrase it, this might be the thing that works for you or someone you know.

It's called The Sure Thing and it's a special golf club that can only be found at Topgolf locations.

Topgolf says the club is "designed in collaboration with Callaway engineers" and it should help newbies hit the ball more solid and get it where we all want it to go: airborne.

The club face is huge with a 20-degree loft and the shaft is shorter that traditional drivers.

The Topgolf Sure Thing golf club.

"At Topgolf, we exist to bring joy through more ways to play the game of golf, and The Sure Thing is one way we're delivering on that purpose," Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs said in a media release. "We want everyone to experience the thrill of hitting the ball solidly and into the air, and designing a club with new players in mind is our way of helping to make that happen.

"I remember the first time I hit a solid shot into the air as a kid and we want to enable that thrill for everyone."

Topgolf is offering players one free order of boneless chicken wings per bay on Monday, Aug. 5, for trying out The Sure Thing.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Make golf easier? That's the goal of Topgolf's The Sure Thing club