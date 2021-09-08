Golf cart pilot project interests Brockton councillors

BROCKTON – Brockton council members expressed interest in a pilot project that’s taking place in nearby Huron-Kinloss.

That township, along with Pelee Island, are participating in a pilot project to allow some on-road use of golf carts.

“We should support this; it’s a neat project,” said Coun. James Lang.

Coun. Kym Hutcheon noted there were five or six golf carts in Chepstow that use local roads. This includes both electric and gas-operated golf carts.

“It’s a ‘green’ way to get around,” said Deputy Mayor Dan Gieruszak.

CAO Sonya Watson explained this is a pilot project and offered to get additional information for council.

The pilot is intended to assess golf carts over a period of 10 years regarding their ability to “safely integrate with other vehicle types and determine whether existing rules of the road are adequate.”

In Huron-Kinloss, they’ll be permitted only on roads 50 km/h or less and under the jurisdiction of the township, not on provincial highways, county roads and roads where the speed limit is higher.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times