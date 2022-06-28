Golf betting: Webb Simpson is the favorite ahead of a wide-open John Deere Classic

You’ve got a chance for a big windfall if you can hit on the right golfer at the John Deere Classic.

The annual summer tournament has no clear frontrunner and just two golfers with odds better than +2000 to win. Webb Simpson is the favorite at +1400 while Adam Hadwin is the No. 2 favorite at +1800. Travelers Championship runner-up Sahith Theegala is the No. 3 favorite at +2500.

The field is wide open because most of golf’s big names are either participating in the first LIV event in the United States or taking the week off to prep for the Scottish Open and British Open over the next two weeks. The event also runs concurrently with the Irish Open, a DP World Tour event that features players like Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton. That parity especially shows as you get past Theegala on the board at BetMGM. Two golfers are at +2800 (Charles Howell III and Denny McCarthy) and then there are eight golfers at +3300.

Webb Simpson is the favorite ahead of the John Deere Classic PGA Tour event. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Simpson is at +300 to finish in the top five while Hadwin is at +400 and Theegala is at +500. Theegala needed a bogey on 18 to have a shot at a playoff with Travelers winner Xander Schauffele on Sunday. But Theegala needed two shots to get out of a fairway bunker after his drive landed in the sand and his bogey putt on the final hole lipped out.

Jason Day is one of the golfers with odds at +3300 and he has +165 odds to be the top Australian in the field ahead of Cam Davis at +200 and Cameron Percy at +700. Hadwin is the clear favorite to be the top Canadian at +140 while Martin Laird is the betting favorite for top European at +350.

Here’s a look at the favorites ahead of the tournament at TPC Deere Run. You can view the full list of odds at BetMGM here.

John Deere Classic favorites