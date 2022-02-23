Golf betting: Brooks Koepka is the runaway choice of bettors for the Honda Classic

Bettors are really liking Brooks Koepka’s chances at the Honda Classic.

The four-time major winner is now +1800 at BetMGM to win the tournament at PGA National’s Champion course this weekend. He’s also the only golfer getting more than 10% of bets placed on the winner of the tournament and is getting more than double the money of anyone else in the field.

Just under 11% of wagers are on Koepka to win the tournament and they equate to 15.4% of the handle. The No. 2 choice of bettors is Billy Horschel. He’s at +2000 and is getting 5.7% of bets and 7% of the money.

Koepka opened at +2000 to win the tournament and stayed there until Wednesday morning before his odds dropped to +1800.

Brooks Koepka is now at +1800 to win the Honda Classic. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

Defending Honda Classic winner Matt Jones’ odds have gone from +5000 to +4000 ahead of the tournament. Jones is getting 1.3% of bets but those wagers make up 5.4% of the handle.

No other golfer is getting more than 5% of bets or money. The third-most bet golfer is Louis Oosthuizen (+1800) with 4.5% of bets and 2020 winner Sungjae Im has gotten 4.4% of bets. Daniel Berger is getting 4.1% of the wagers.

Im is the favorite entering the tournament at +1200 while Berger is No. 2 at +1600. Genesis Invitational winner Joaquin Niemann is in the field this weekend after his wire-to-wire win at Riviera and is tied with Oosthuizen and Koepka as the No. 3 favorite at +1800.

Honda Classic favorites

Sungjae Im (+1200)

Daniel Berger (+1600)

Joaquin Niemann (+1800)

Louis Oosthuizen (+1800)

Brooks Koepka (+1800)

Billy Horschel (+2000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)

Shane Lowry (+3000)

Alex Noren (+3300)

Keith Mitchell (+3300)

