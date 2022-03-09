Golf betting: Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa are popular picks for the Players

Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa are the clear choices of bettors ahead of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Morikawa enters as the No. 2 favorite (+1400) behind Jon Rahm at +1100 at BetMGM. Morikawa is getting nearly 16% of the money bet on the winner of the tournament while Koepka at +3000 is getting just over 10% of the handle.

Koepka is getting the most wagers, likely because of his relatively long odds to win the tournament. The four-time major winner is getting 8.8% of bets, just ahead of Morikawa at 7.9%.

There are 10 other golfers with better odds to win the tournament than Koepka. He’s been hot and cold so far in 2022. Koepka finished third at the WM Phoenix Open and 16th at the Honda Classic. But he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open before that third-place finish and then missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational after the Phoenix Open.

Morikawa has played just twice in the United States in 2022 and has finished in the top five in both tournaments. He was fifth at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January and then finished second at the Genesis.

Rahm is the favorite despite not finishing any higher than 10th in his last three starts. He was third at the Farmers — where he was the pre-tournament favorite — and has finished 10th, 21st and 17th in his last three starts. He finished the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill at 2-over.

Defending Players champion Justin Thomas is tied with Morikawa as the No. 2 favorite. Thomas is currently ranked as the No. 8 player in the world and has finished in the top eight in four of his last five starts dating back to the start of December.

Patrick Cantlay is the No. 4 favorite at +2000 and he’s getting the third-most bets and money behind Koepka and Morikawa. Cantlay is getting 5% of wagers and just over 5% of the handle. No other golfer is getting over 4% of bets entering the tournament.

Players Championship favorites

Jon Rahm (+1100)

Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Justin Thomas (+1400)

Patrick Cantlay (+2000)

Rory McIlroy (+2000)

Viktor Hovland (+2000)

Daniel Berger (+2500)

Scottie Scheffler (+2500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+2800)

Xander Schauffele (+2800)

Brooks Koepka (+3000)

Cam Smith (+3300)

Dustin Johnson (+3300)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+3300)

Billy Horschel (+4000)

Shane Lowry (+4000)

Sungjae Im (+4000)

Jordan Spieth (+4000)

Will Zalatoris (+4000)