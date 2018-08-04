Golf: Baddeley takes lead after second round of Barracuda Championship

(Reuters) - Aaron Baddeley leaped in front of first round leader Ollie Schniederjans to take the edge after the second round of the Barracuda Championship in Reno on Friday.

Baddeley made six birdies, including one on the 18th hole, to reach 26 points in the modified Stableford scoring event.

"That's a good day," Baddeley told reporters of his round. "Played solid. Didn't get in any trouble. Putted nicely. Did everything nicely."

"Definitely exciting to be in that spot. And hopefully we can stay there the rest of the weekend."

The format awards eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie, zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double-bogey or worse.

Schniederjans, who scored during his opening round, is one point behind at 25. His second round included a bogey and a double bogey. Three players are tied at 23 including Andrew Putnam who blazed his way to a field-best 17 points on Friday, making on an eagle and six birdies.

"I've been talking with my caddie and some of my coaches and (I have to) figure out how to play a little more aggressive,” Putnam said. "That's the name of the game on this kind of format. So it's good for me.”

Ireland’s Shane Lowry and Hudson Swafford are tied for sixth with 22 points each. Derek Fathauer and Australia's Matt Jones are tied for eighth at 20, and three more players have 19 points.

Lowry is a former winner of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio, which is running concurrently to the alternate-field event in Reno.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)