Goldstar Completes its Diamond Drilling Program on its Anctil Property in Québec

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTREAL, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that its first phase diamond drilling program on the Anctil property has been completed. The Corporation drilled 13 holes totaling 2,703 metres.



The drilling program was designed to follow up on historical evidence for the presence of both disseminated and high-grade gold identified in a 1987 drill program carried out by a previous operator. A prospecting campaign carried out by Goldstar in the fall of 2020 outlined a large area of anomalous gold values and identified a tonalite intrusion in proximity to the historical gold intercept. Goldstar also conducted an airborne VTEM survey in 2020, which identified a newly interpreted NE-SW structure enhancing the potential suggested by the historical evidence. This structure provides a target of kilometric extent, and motivated a different orientation for the drill holes in the current program.

Goldstar has started to send core samples to Agat Laboratories Ltd. in Val-d’Or, Québec and expects to begin receiving assay results during the month of September.

David Crevier, CEO comments “The Corporation is very pleased to have completed its first phase drilling program on Anctil and we very much look forward to receiving our assay results.”

Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., a consultant of the Corporation. Mr. Moreau is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier

Chairman

Telephone: 514-284-3663

dcrevier@goldstarminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.



