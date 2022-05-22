Goldschmidt's 4-hit game lifts Cardinals over Pirates 5-4

  St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) doubles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana, driving in two runs, during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) doubles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana, driving in two runs, during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa scores the second of two runs on a double by Paul Goldschmidt off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa scores the second of two runs on a double by Paul Goldschmidt off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez, left, is tagged out by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez (5) as he attempts to score on a fielder's choice hit into by Yadier Molina during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez, left, is tagged out by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez (5) as he attempts to score on a fielder's choice hit into by Yadier Molina during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman doubles off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman doubles off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Diego Castillo (64) gets out of the way of an inside pitch from St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Drew VerHagen during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Diego Castillo (64) gets out of the way of an inside pitch from St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Drew VerHagen during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds crosses home plate after hitting a two-run inside-the-park home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds crosses home plate after hitting a two-run inside-the-park home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after they scored on Reynolds' inside-the-park home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after they scored on Reynolds' inside-the-park home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa, left, celebrates after driving in a run with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa, left, celebrates after driving in a run with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina singles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana, driving in a run, during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina singles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana, driving in a run, during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore delivers during the first inning of his first start in the major leagues during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore delivers during the first inning of his first start in the major leagues during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
JOHN PERROTTO
·3 min read
In this article:
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 on Saturday night.

Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 28. His two-run double capped a four-run second inning.

Bryan Reynolds hit an inside-the-park home run for the Pirates, and Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double. Both finished with two hits — Reynolds also doubled.

Highly touted St. Louis prospect Matthew Liberatore came within one out of winning his major league debut. The left-hander allowed four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out three and walking two.

Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to the game.

Drew VerHagen (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless inning in relief of Liberatore for his first major league win since 2019 with Detroit. VerHagen spent the past two seasons playing in Japan.

Ryan Helsley worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

Tommy Edman added two hits as the Cardinals had a total of 10.

Jose Quintana (1-2) was tagged for five runs — two earned — and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

In his previous four starts, Quintana gave up a total of three runs in 23 innings.

The Cardinals broke a scoreless tie with the four-run second. A fielding error by third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes let in the first run and Edmundo Sosa hit an RBI single before Goldschmidt lined his two-run double to right.

Tsutsugo’s double to deep center in the bottom of the inning drew the Pirates to 4-2.

Edman singled in a run for the Cardinals in the fourth for the first of his two hits, but Liberatore was unable to make it through the fifth when Reynolds’ inside-the-parker made it a one-run game at 5-4.

Reynolds hit a drive that hit off the fence in left field and then rolled into left-center as he scored standing up. It was Pirates’ first inside-the-park homer since Starling Marte had one in 2018 at Milwaukee, and Pittsburgh’s first at home since Pedro Alvarez in 2013.

Pittsburgh lost for the fourth time in five games.

FACING THE BUCCOS

Liberatore was the first Cardinals pitcher to make his major league debut as a starter against the Pirates since Alan Benes in 1995 and the first lefty since Ray Sadecki in 1960.

Liberatore also became the seventh Cardinals player to make his big league debut this season.

CLIMBING THE CHARTS

St. Louis designated hitter Albert Pujols played in his 2,992nd career game. That tied Willie Mays for ninth-most in major league history.

ROSTER MOVES

The Cardinals optioned RHP Jake Walsh to Memphis to open space on the 26-man roster for Liberatore. RHP T.J. Zeuch was designated for assignment to clear a 40-man spot.

BRIGHT AND EARLY

Sunday’s finale of the three-game series will start at 11:35 a.m. to accommodate Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. It will be the earliest game played in Pittsburgh since the Pirates hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:05 a.m. on July 4, 1987, at Three Rivers Stadium.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: CF Harrison Bader was a late scratch because of lightheadedness but entered in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement. … OF Dylan Carlson, originally slated to play right field until moving to center, exited with left hamstring tightness after flying out to end the top of the third inning.

Pirates: SS Kevin Newman (left groin strain) has gone 2 for 8 with a double in the first three games of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (3-3, 6.03 ERA) will start Sunday after allowing two runs in five innings of a no-decision against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Pirates: Had not announced a starting pitcher.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

