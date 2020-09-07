Goldschmidt, Cardinals Tighten NL Central Race, Top Cubs

CHICAGO: Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer off a struggling Jon Lester, and the St. Louis Cardinals gained ground in the NL Central race by beating the Chicago Cubs 7-3 on Sunday night.

St. Louis pulled within 1 1/2 games of Chicago with its third consecutive win over the division leaders. The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series on Monday.

Dakota Hudson (2-2) worked five innings of three-run ball, shrugging off a shaky start.

Chicago dropped to 10-15 since its 13-3 start. Anthony Rizzo and Jason Kipnis homered for the Cubs, but Lester (2-2) lasted just 3 1/3 innings in another lackluster performance.

ANGELS 9, ASTROS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif.: Anthony Rendon homered, Jared Walsh and Justin Upton delivered key hits during a four-run eighth inning and Los Angeles swept the four-game series.

The Angels have a won a season-high five straight. They trailed by at least three runs in each game against Houston before rallying.

Mike Mayers (1-0), the fifth of six Angels pitchers, retired the side in order in the eighth. Framber Valdez (3-3) took the loss.

It was 106 degrees at first pitch, a day after it was 109 for the start at Angel Stadium.

PADRES 5, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif.: Fernando Tats Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning that sent San Diego over Oakland.

Garrett Richards (2-2) struck out nine and didnt walk a batter over seven sharp innings to end a four-start winless stretch.

Trevor Rosenthal gave up Robbie Grossmans leadoff double in the ninth before finishing for his first save with San Diego after joining the Padres in a trade from Kansas City, where he earned seven saves.

Matt Olson hit a pair of RBI singles for the As, who have lost four of five.

INDIANS 4, BREWERS 1

CLEVELAND: Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to remain unbeaten in 2020, leading Cleveland over Milwaukee.

Bieber (7-0) only allowed one run and five singles, but the right-hander ran up his pitch count 58 combined in the fourth and fifth innings and needed Clevelands bullpen to finish things off.

Bieber came in leading the majors strikeouts and added to his total by reaching double-digits for the sixth time this season.

Brad Hand, the Indians fourth reliever, worked the ninth for his 11th save in 11 tries. It was his 100th career save.

Brett Anderson (2-3) took the loss.

ORIOLES 5, YANKEES 1

BALTIMORE: Dean Kremer allowed one hit over six innings and struck out seven in his major league debut, DJ Stewart homered off Masahiro Tanaka and Baltimore beat skidding New York.

The Orioles won their third in a row over the Yankeees after losing 19 straight to them. New York has lost 13 of 18 overall.

The 24-year-old Kremer (1-0) came to the Orioles organization in July 2018 as part of the trade that sent Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed one run, walked three and retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced.

Tanaka (1-2) gave up four runs, two earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The game was played on the 25-year anniversary of the night Cal Ripken played his 2,131st consecutive game, which broke Lou Gehrigs major league record.

RAYS 5, MARLINS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.: Brandon Lowe hit a sacrifice fly to complete a two-run 10th inning for AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

Ji-Man Choi hit a tying double off Brandon Kintzler (1-3) to begin the 10th and pinch-runner Brett Phillips advanced to third on Michael Perezs fly to deep center.

After Kevin Kiermaier walked, Lowe send a long fly into center field.

Randy Arozarena homered twice and Hunter Renfroe also went deep for the Rays.

Matt Joyce slapped an RBI single with two outs in the top of the 10th off John Curtiss (3-0) to put Miami ahead.

BLUE JAYS 10, RED SOX 8

BOSTON: Cavan Biggios two-run double capped a six-run fifth inning, Rowdy Tellez and Caleb Joseph homered and Toronto held off Boston.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four singles for the Blue Jays, who had lost the previous two games after winning the opening pair of a five-game series at Fenway Park. They have won eight of 12 overall.

Thomas Hatch (3-1) worked 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and Rafael Dolis got the final three outs for his second save. Matt Hall (0-2) got the loss.

TIGERS 10, TWINS 8

