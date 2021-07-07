Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Update on Sigyn Therapeutics Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research update on Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. (OTC PINK:SIGY). Sigyn is a development stage therapeutic technology company focused on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome (CSS) and not addressed with an approved therapy, including sepsis and COVID-19. To view the new research update, previous SIGY research, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit. https://bit.ly/2VfuLHE.

Sigyn's leverages a novel blood purification technology design and its founders extensive experience in developing therapeutic devices. The Company is advancing this technology through a series of studies and trials, culminating in the filing of an IDE with the FDA later this year. The flagship platform is a candidate to prevent or mitigate Cytokine Storm Syndrome, a life-threatening immune response precipitated by a wide-range of infectious and non-infectious conditions which can lead to multiple organ failure and cause death. The annual market opportunity for a therapeutic strategy to prevent or mitigate the Cytokine Storm is in the tens of billions annually.

In the Opportunity Research update, analyst Rob Goldman discusses how the Company's unique approach and enviable leadership combine to potentially emerge as the go-to therapy to treat life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by CSS and why the expected near term stock performance could follow the big gains of its peers.

Goldman commented, "SIGY peers have recently enjoyed major stock price gains and we believe that SIGY is next. Looking ahead, SIGY appears set to emerge as the top performing blood purification company in terms of leadership and wide-ranging capabilities, as well as intermediate term share price appreciation. The blood purification therapeutic segment is in the early innings of garnering the attention of leading clinicians and physicians. Given the approach's wide-reaching therapeutic capabilities, the power of PR is just now placing a spotlight on the space. Blood purification therapies are now demonstrating the unique capability to deliver life-saving mechanisms that are beyond the reach of post-infection drugs--especially during global health pandemics such as COVID-19."

"The Sigyn Therapy™ under development is designed to treat life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome (CSS), such as sepsis, COVID-19, etc." noted Goldman. "Unlike its peers, it appears that SIGY can address the source of high mortality inflammation induced by both viral pathogens bacterial toxins. Thus, the device may be the only one able to remove endotoxins and inflammatory cytokines versus the pioneering competitors who cannot accomplish both functions."

"Recent news prompted peers Aethlon Medical and Cytosorbents to enjoy major gains in recent weeks. Targeting multi-billion markets, SIGY's upcoming milestone events could serve as similar catalysts to move its stock markedly higher in the near term," Goldman concluded.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company update on Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. ("The Company"). The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. The information includes authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our update about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets, and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, sector or industry snapshot, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. A Speculative Buy rating for our covered companies is defined as a company that we believe exhibits the potential to generate outsized returns despite inherent, above-average business, market, or financial risk. To download this research update, previous SIGY research, or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated $7500 by the Company for the production of research reports and updates.

